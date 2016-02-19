Aging and Other Model Systems
1st Edition
Editors: Bert M. Zuckerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483259642
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 320
Description
Nematodes as Biological Models, Volume 2: Aging and Other Model Systems contains discussions on free-living nematodes as biological models for pharmacologic and toxicant testing, and for studies on gerontology and nutrition. The book presents specific chapters that cover topics on nematodes as models to study aging; nematodes as nutritional models; physiology and morphology of nematodes; and models and mechanisms on longevity and survival in nematodes. Geneticists, cell and developmental biologists, neurologists, endocrinologists, toxicologists, nutritionists, and gerontologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Part 1. Aging, Nutritional, and Toxicant Testing Models
1 Nematodes as Models to Study Aging
I. Introduction
II. Aging Studies in Axenic and Monoxenic Culture
III. Mass Cultures for Aging Research
IV. Age Pigment
V. Sex Factors in Longevity and Reproduction
VI. Influence of Environment on Development and Aging
VII. Behavioral Changes during Aging
VIII. Longevity Increases
IX. Other Aging Parameters
X. Nematodes to Study Biological Aging in Outer Space
XI. Summary and Future Research Directions
References
2 Effects of Aging on Enzymes
I. Methods of Aging Nematodes
II. Alteration of Enzymes in Aged Nematodes
III. Evaluation of the Nematode Model System
References
3 Nematodes as Nutritional Models
I. Introduction
II. Nutritional Requirements in the Basal Medium
III. The Growth Factor
IV. Nutrient Absorption
V. Possible Contaminants of Axenic Culture
VI. Nutrition and Development
VII. Conclusions and Prospects
References
4 Action of Chemical and Physical Agents on Free-Living Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Assay and Probes
III. Prospects
References
Part 2. Physiology and Morphology
5 Respiration in Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion of Oxygen into Nematodes
III. Oxygen and the Mitochondrion
IV. Oxygenases
V. Factors Influencing Oxygen Demand
VI. Oxygen Availability
VII. Respiration in Low Oxygen Regimes
VIII. Hemoglobin
IX. Anaerobiosis
X. Conclusions
References
6 Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. Mechanisms in Nematode Osmoregulation and Possible Structures Involved in Transport Processes in Nematodes
IV. Specialized Aspects of Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Nematodes
V. Conclusions
References
7 Nematode Energy Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Energy Storage Molecules
III. Utilization of Energy Reserves
IV. End Products of Metabolism
V. Glycolysis and the Tricarboxyclic Acid Cycle
VI. Other Pathways of Energy Metabolism
VII. Energy Production and Regulation of Metabolism
VIII. Conclusions
References
8 Longevity and Survival in Nematodes: Models and Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Model Nematodes for Studying Longevity and Survival
III. Physiological Aspects of Desiccation Survival
IV. Conclusions
References
9 The Nematode Cuticle and Its Surface
I. Introduction
II. Whole Cuticle Structure
III. The Epicuticle
IV. Dynamic State of the Epicuticle
V. Development of the Epicuticle
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
10 Nematode Sense Organs
I. Introduction
II. Cuticular Sense Organs
III. Internal Sensory Receptors
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259642
About the Editor
Bert M. Zuckerman
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.