Aging and Milieu
1st Edition
Environmental Perspectives on Growing Old
Description
Aging and Milieu: Environmental Perspectives on Growing Old is a collection of essays that presents insight into the area of aging-environment research. The book focuses primarily on the physical, phenomenological, cultural, social, and clinical environmental context of an old person. Part I explores alternative conceptions of aging and milieu. The second part discusses the old-person-environment transaction. Part III covers the social context of milieu or the notion of how social relationships mediate and condition the symbiotic relationships between the old person and the physical environment. Gerontologists, sociologists, psychologists, architects, and urban planners will find this book interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Aging and Milieu: Conceptions
1. Can the Clinical Milieu Be Therapeutic?
Types of Clinical and Therapeutic Milieu for the Aged
Some Conceptual and Pragmatic Issues
References
2. Aging and the Social Policy Milieu
Whither 1984?
The Policy Milieu
Conclusions
References
3. Star-Crossed Love: The Developmental Phenomenologies of the Life Cycle
II The Old-Person-Environment Transaction
4. Time, Space, and Activity
Time and Activity
Space and Activity
Objective and Subjective Aspects of Activity
Models of Activity and Well-Being
Testing a Portion of the Model
Conclusion
References
5. Urban Neighborhood Cognition: Relationships between Functional and Symbolic Community Elements
Lynchian Analysis
Importance of Neighborhood Resources for the Elderly
Research Questions regarding Urban Form Analyses
Case Study Review
Data Analysis
Conclusions
References
6. The Investigation of Environmental Learning in the Elderly
The Current State of Environmental Learning Research
Conclusion
References
7. The Meaning of Place in Old Age
Words, Meaning, and Value (Valence)
Relative Deprivation
Reminiscence and Maintenance of Identity
Scenario for a World without Place
References
III Social Perspectives on Milieu
8. Geographical Dimensions of Social Support in Rural Appalachia
Growing Old "Inside": A Case Study
Sources of Support
A Hierarchy of Spaces
Sociospatial Support Systems
Some Implications
References
9. Changing Sex Roles in the Social Environment of Later Life
The Aged and Cultural Change
The Aged and Demographic Change: Sex Differences
Sex Roles and Adaptation in Later Life
Sex-Role Norms: A Historical View
Sex Roles: A Life-Span View
Sex Roles in Transition
Conclusion
References
10. Age-Role Stereotyping: Implications for Physical Activity Participation
The Age Grading of Human Behavior
Age-Role Stereotyping and Physical Activity Participation: A Preliminary Report
A Conceptual Model Characterizing the Age-Role Stereotyping of Physical Activity
Summary and Recommendations
References
11. Working with Older People: The Patient-Physician Milieu
Patient Belief Systems
The Case of Mrs. DeAngelo
The People-Care-for-People Project
Attribution Theory
References
IV Changing Milieu: Perspectives on Relocation
12. Environmental Displacement: A Literature Reflecting Old-Person-Environment Transactions
An Overview
Displacement Preparation Programs
Summary and Conclusion
References
13. Environmental Continuity, Futurity, and Adaptation of the Aged
Continuity, Change, and Futurity in the Later Years
The Adventurous Aged
Implications of Voluntary Relocation for the Concept of Person-Environment Fit
Conclusions
References
v Perspective
14. Emergent Themes and New Directions: Reflection on Aging and Milieu Research
Where We Stand
Emergent Themes and New Directions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271309