Agile Development and Business Goals

"The ability to think of software development as a part of the business is lacking in far too many organizations. Many CIO’s report to the COO or even the CFO - as opposed to the CEO. Technology is only going to become more and more important in the coming years, and the organizations that are able to align this to their financial needs and delivery needs are the ones that will succeed in the new economy.

The ability to show and understand the alignment of a business sector bottom line to these methodologies will give companies some support in leaping the chasm to true Agile development.

This book addresses a much neglected gap between the technical and business aspects of software development. I recommend it for C-levels and project leads as well. It would also be a useful tool for the senior management that will be responsible for implementing such a solution." --Steve Ropa, Agile Consultant, VersionOne

"All agile practitioners dream of achieving development flywheels that yield high-value features on a predictable cadence. While today’s hubbub about Agile promises this, achieving it and then sustaining on-going momentum are difficult to say the least.

The Six Week Solution provides focus and solutions to many factors that must be addressed for high output teams. The pragmatic approaches found in the book can be directly adopted for new teams or, in some cases, adapted to improve existing agile operations. I recommend it as useful reading for those wanting a better understanding of the dynamics found in an agile-centered company."--Bill Wood, VP, Product Development, Ping Identity