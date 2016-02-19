Table of Contents



Part I. Introduction

Molecular Interactions, Affinity Methods, and the Developing Synergism between Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition

Some General Considerations on the Recognition by and of Proteins

Part II. Molecular Interactions in Biorecognition

Emerging Concepts in the Mechanism of Action of Membrane Receptors

Cellular Recognition: Immobilized Synthetic and Natural Glycoconjugates Elicit Specific Cell Adhesion and Post-Adhesion Responses

Versatility of Calmodulin as a Cytosolic Regulator of Cellular Function

Effects of Individual Amino Acid Substitutions on the Affinity of Hemoglobin Subunits for Each Other

Protein Recognition of Nucleic Acid Sequences

Part III. Characterizing Biomolecular Interactions Using Affinity Methods

Application of Quantitative Affinity Chromatography to the Study of Protein-Ligand Interactions

Subunit Exchange Chromatography: Principles and Applications

Affinity Chromatography Studies of Cooperative Interactions in Neurophysin-Neuropeptide Hormone Complexes

Quantitative Affinity Chromatography: New Methods for Kinetic and Thermodynamic Characterization of Macromolecular Interactions

Quantitative Analysis of Immobilized Dye-Protein Interactions

Biospecific Desorption from Low-Specificity Adsorbents with Emphasis on 10-Carboxydecylamino-Sepharose

A Study of Multispecific Interactions by Quantitative Affinity Chromatography

Metabolite-Induced Changes in the Subcellular Distribution of Enzymes: Quantitative Affinity Chromatography in Vivo

Interaction between Human Hemoglobin and Sulfated Polysaccharides: Identification of the Binding Site and Specificity

Substrate Recognition by Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase: Ligand Effects on Phosphorylation of Hepatic Phenylalanine Hydroxylase

Studies on the Nature of Metal-Mediated Enzyme Binding to Triazine Dye Affinity Matrices

Determination of Affinity Constants: Evaluation of Binding Reactions in Aqueous Two-Phase Systems

Part IV. Affinity Methods—Design and Development

IMA-Chromatography (Immobilized Ion Affinity Chromatography): Reflections of Methodological Development

Preparative and Analytical Applications of CDI-Mediated Affinity Chromatography

New Approaches for the Use of Cyanogen Bromide and Related Cyanylating Agents for the Preparation of Activated Polysaccharide Resins

Novel Affinity Techniques

Ultrafiltration Affinity Purification

Hydrophobic Chromatography and Its Relevance to Biological Recognition

Recent Advances in High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC)

High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography: Silica-Bound Alcohol Dehydrogenase as an Adsorbent for Nucleotides and Other Compounds

Recent Applications of High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC) with Boronic Acid Silica

High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC) with Protein A-Silica

Preparation of a High Flow Packing Material (Silica Based) for High Performance Affinity Chromatography of Proteins

Optical Resolution of Racemic Compounds by Means of HPLC on Immobilized Protein Stationary Phases—Theory and Applications

Rapid Quantitative Analysis Using High Performance Affinity Chromatography Minicolumns

Kinetic and Diffusional Effects in High Performance Affinity Chromatography

High Performance Metal Chelate Chromatography

High Performance Liquid Chromatography with Immobilized Metal Adsorbents

Synthesis of Trisacryl Sorbents for Metal Chelate Chromatography: Application to Monokine Separation

Mild Hydrophobic Chromatography

Protein Adsorption Hysteresis on Hydrophobic Agaroses

Effect of Matrix on Biospecific Complex Formation

Preparation of an Active Ester Agarose Derivative Having a Positively Charged Spacer Arm: Enhanced Coupling to Acidic Proteins

Mersalyl-Trisacryl as a Tool for Ligand Immobilization through Cleavable Mercury-Sulfur Bonds: Applications to Cell Affinity Chromatography

Colored Sulfonyl Chlorides as Activating Agents for Hydroxylic Matrices

Study of the Use of Titanium Hydroxide as an Inorganic Support for the Preparation of Affinity Sorbents

Nylon Tube—A Novel Affinity Matrix Used in the Purification of Receptors, Immunosorption, and Biorecognition Studies

Site to Site Directed Immobilization of Enzymes with Bis-NAD Analogues

New Computerized Device for Complete Automation of Affinity Chromatography Separations

Partition Affinity Ligand Assay (PALA)

Part V. Antibodies in Affinity Methodology

Antibodies as in Vivo Diagnostic and Therapeutic Agents

Affinity Therapy—The Use of Antibodies as Carriers for Chemotherapeutic Drugs

Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for Diagnosis and Therapy of Tumor Metastases in Lymph Nodes

The Chemical Nature of Antiviral Serotype Specificity

The Use of Affinity Chromatography in the Study of Protein Folding

Immunoassays Based on Specific Bio-Recognition

DIA-Disperse Dye Immunoassay

Affinity Chromatography Applied to Radioimmunoassay of Fragment Ε-Related Neoantigen

System Design for Industrial Scale Purification of High Value Proteins by Immunosorbent Chromatography

The Selection of Monoclonal Antibodies Suitable for Immunoadsorption

Affinity Chromatography with Mouse Monoclonal IgM

An Unusual Monoclonal Antibody Crossreactivity Providing a Method of Purification of an Oriental Hornet Venom Toxin

Preparation of Immunosorbents with Very Low Non-Specific Binding Properties Using Periodate Oxidized Crosslinked Sepharose

Tyrosine Phosphate and Tyrosine Sulfate in Proteins

Part VI. Applications in Separation and Biotechnology

Historical Perspectives of Purification of Biomolecules

Some Applications of Bio-Mimetic Dyes

Applications of Immobilized Boronic Acids

Use of Paper-Immobilized Phenylboronic Acids for the Measurement of Glycosylated Hemoglobin

Nucleic Acids and Related Compounds in Affinity Chromatography

The Use of Heparin-Sepharose for Separation of Various RNA Polymerases and Protein Kinases

Resolution of Two Forms of Human Antithrombin III by Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Heparin

Use of Affinity Chromatography for the Purification of Plasma Proteins

Studies on Plasma Protein Fractionation with Fatty Acids

Affinity Chromatography of Interferons—A Novel Application for Calmodulin-Sepharose

Dextran-Sepharose Affinity Chromatography for Isolation of Chondronectin from Human Plasma

Covalent Transition-State Affinity Chromatography of Trypsin-Like Proteases

The Rapid Large Scale Purification of Bacillus Stearothermophilus Glycerokinase by Triazine Dye Affinity Chromatography

Multiple Peak Formation in the Reversed Phase Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Soybean Trypsin Inhibitor

N-F Transition of Human Serum Albumin: A Probe by Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Preliminary Purification of Two Human Blood Cell Hormones by Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Desulfovibrio desulfuricans Cytochrome c3: Isolation and Purification by Hydrophobic Chromatography

Hydrophobic Bacterial Surface Properties Are Determined by Pili Which Mediate Attachment to Intestinal Brush Border Membranes

Immobilized Adriamycin and Carminomycin: Coupling Chemistry and Effects on Survival of L1210 and S180 Clones

Dextran-Bound Purine Nucleosides—Substrates and Inhibitors of Adenosine Deaminase

Affinity Binding Used as a Tool to Concentrate Cells for Quantitation and for Bioassays

Competitive Inhibition Assays for Mycoplasma pneumoniae Binding Components and Mammalian Cell Receptors

