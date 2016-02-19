Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition
1st Edition
Description
Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition contains manuscripts presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition convened in June 12-17, 1983, at St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland.
Organized into six parts encompassing 82 chapters, the book begins by examining the growing synergism between affinity methods and the understanding and study of basic principles of biological recognition. The book then focuses on the trends and progress in the design and application of affinity methods for isolation, therapeutics, diagnostics, and biotechnology. Significant chapters are devoted to the contributions of affinity methodology in such areas as cell membrane receptors, quantitative properties of macromolecular interactions, microscale analytical and preparative applications of high performance affinity chromatography, antibodies as in vivo and in vitro diagnostic and therapeutic agents, and drug targeting.
This volume will be a stimulus for broad and creative application of affinity concepts and methods in many fields of biomedical research and biotechnology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Introduction
Molecular Interactions, Affinity Methods, and the Developing Synergism between Affinity Chromatography and Biological Recognition
Some General Considerations on the Recognition by and of Proteins
Part II. Molecular Interactions in Biorecognition
Emerging Concepts in the Mechanism of Action of Membrane Receptors
Cellular Recognition: Immobilized Synthetic and Natural Glycoconjugates Elicit Specific Cell Adhesion and Post-Adhesion Responses
Versatility of Calmodulin as a Cytosolic Regulator of Cellular Function
Effects of Individual Amino Acid Substitutions on the Affinity of Hemoglobin Subunits for Each Other
Protein Recognition of Nucleic Acid Sequences
Part III. Characterizing Biomolecular Interactions Using Affinity Methods
Application of Quantitative Affinity Chromatography to the Study of Protein-Ligand Interactions
Subunit Exchange Chromatography: Principles and Applications
Affinity Chromatography Studies of Cooperative Interactions in Neurophysin-Neuropeptide Hormone Complexes
Quantitative Affinity Chromatography: New Methods for Kinetic and Thermodynamic Characterization of Macromolecular Interactions
Quantitative Analysis of Immobilized Dye-Protein Interactions
Biospecific Desorption from Low-Specificity Adsorbents with Emphasis on 10-Carboxydecylamino-Sepharose
A Study of Multispecific Interactions by Quantitative Affinity Chromatography
Metabolite-Induced Changes in the Subcellular Distribution of Enzymes: Quantitative Affinity Chromatography in Vivo
Interaction between Human Hemoglobin and Sulfated Polysaccharides: Identification of the Binding Site and Specificity
Substrate Recognition by Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase: Ligand Effects on Phosphorylation of Hepatic Phenylalanine Hydroxylase
Studies on the Nature of Metal-Mediated Enzyme Binding to Triazine Dye Affinity Matrices
Determination of Affinity Constants: Evaluation of Binding Reactions in Aqueous Two-Phase Systems
Part IV. Affinity Methods—Design and Development
IMA-Chromatography (Immobilized Ion Affinity Chromatography): Reflections of Methodological Development
Preparative and Analytical Applications of CDI-Mediated Affinity Chromatography
New Approaches for the Use of Cyanogen Bromide and Related Cyanylating Agents for the Preparation of Activated Polysaccharide Resins
Novel Affinity Techniques
Ultrafiltration Affinity Purification
Hydrophobic Chromatography and Its Relevance to Biological Recognition
Recent Advances in High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC)
High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography: Silica-Bound Alcohol Dehydrogenase as an Adsorbent for Nucleotides and Other Compounds
Recent Applications of High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC) with Boronic Acid Silica
High Performance Liquid Affinity Chromatography (HPLAC) with Protein A-Silica
Preparation of a High Flow Packing Material (Silica Based) for High Performance Affinity Chromatography of Proteins
Optical Resolution of Racemic Compounds by Means of HPLC on Immobilized Protein Stationary Phases—Theory and Applications
Rapid Quantitative Analysis Using High Performance Affinity Chromatography Minicolumns
Kinetic and Diffusional Effects in High Performance Affinity Chromatography
High Performance Metal Chelate Chromatography
High Performance Liquid Chromatography with Immobilized Metal Adsorbents
Synthesis of Trisacryl Sorbents for Metal Chelate Chromatography: Application to Monokine Separation
Mild Hydrophobic Chromatography
Protein Adsorption Hysteresis on Hydrophobic Agaroses
Effect of Matrix on Biospecific Complex Formation
Preparation of an Active Ester Agarose Derivative Having a Positively Charged Spacer Arm: Enhanced Coupling to Acidic Proteins
Mersalyl-Trisacryl as a Tool for Ligand Immobilization through Cleavable Mercury-Sulfur Bonds: Applications to Cell Affinity Chromatography
Colored Sulfonyl Chlorides as Activating Agents for Hydroxylic Matrices
Study of the Use of Titanium Hydroxide as an Inorganic Support for the Preparation of Affinity Sorbents
Nylon Tube—A Novel Affinity Matrix Used in the Purification of Receptors, Immunosorption, and Biorecognition Studies
Site to Site Directed Immobilization of Enzymes with Bis-NAD Analogues
New Computerized Device for Complete Automation of Affinity Chromatography Separations
Partition Affinity Ligand Assay (PALA)
Part V. Antibodies in Affinity Methodology
Antibodies as in Vivo Diagnostic and Therapeutic Agents
Affinity Therapy—The Use of Antibodies as Carriers for Chemotherapeutic Drugs
Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for Diagnosis and Therapy of Tumor Metastases in Lymph Nodes
The Chemical Nature of Antiviral Serotype Specificity
The Use of Affinity Chromatography in the Study of Protein Folding
Immunoassays Based on Specific Bio-Recognition
DIA-Disperse Dye Immunoassay
Affinity Chromatography Applied to Radioimmunoassay of Fragment Ε-Related Neoantigen
System Design for Industrial Scale Purification of High Value Proteins by Immunosorbent Chromatography
The Selection of Monoclonal Antibodies Suitable for Immunoadsorption
Affinity Chromatography with Mouse Monoclonal IgM
An Unusual Monoclonal Antibody Crossreactivity Providing a Method of Purification of an Oriental Hornet Venom Toxin
Preparation of Immunosorbents with Very Low Non-Specific Binding Properties Using Periodate Oxidized Crosslinked Sepharose
Tyrosine Phosphate and Tyrosine Sulfate in Proteins
Part VI. Applications in Separation and Biotechnology
Historical Perspectives of Purification of Biomolecules
Some Applications of Bio-Mimetic Dyes
Applications of Immobilized Boronic Acids
Use of Paper-Immobilized Phenylboronic Acids for the Measurement of Glycosylated Hemoglobin
Nucleic Acids and Related Compounds in Affinity Chromatography
The Use of Heparin-Sepharose for Separation of Various RNA Polymerases and Protein Kinases
Resolution of Two Forms of Human Antithrombin III by Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Heparin
Use of Affinity Chromatography for the Purification of Plasma Proteins
Studies on Plasma Protein Fractionation with Fatty Acids
Affinity Chromatography of Interferons—A Novel Application for Calmodulin-Sepharose
Dextran-Sepharose Affinity Chromatography for Isolation of Chondronectin from Human Plasma
Covalent Transition-State Affinity Chromatography of Trypsin-Like Proteases
The Rapid Large Scale Purification of Bacillus Stearothermophilus Glycerokinase by Triazine Dye Affinity Chromatography
Multiple Peak Formation in the Reversed Phase Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Soybean Trypsin Inhibitor
N-F Transition of Human Serum Albumin: A Probe by Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
Preliminary Purification of Two Human Blood Cell Hormones by Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
Desulfovibrio desulfuricans Cytochrome c3: Isolation and Purification by Hydrophobic Chromatography
Hydrophobic Bacterial Surface Properties Are Determined by Pili Which Mediate Attachment to Intestinal Brush Border Membranes
Immobilized Adriamycin and Carminomycin: Coupling Chemistry and Effects on Survival of L1210 and S180 Clones
Dextran-Bound Purine Nucleosides—Substrates and Inhibitors of Adenosine Deaminase
Affinity Binding Used as a Tool to Concentrate Cells for Quantitation and for Bioassays
Competitive Inhibition Assays for Mycoplasma pneumoniae Binding Components and Mammalian Cell Receptors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146623