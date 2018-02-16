Aesthetic Surgery Techniques

Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.