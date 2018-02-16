Aesthetic Surgery Techniques
1st Edition
A Case-Based Approach
Description
Changing trends, ethnic and regional preferences, and a hands-on teaching method make cosmetic surgery uniquely challenging for novice and experienced surgeons alike. Aesthetic Surgery Techniques: A Case-Based Approach offers expert, real-world instruction by presenting chapters and patients in a classical fashion, providing a clinical perspective as you work through case after case, honing your knowledge and skills. A diverse, international group of highly reputable faculty takes you step by step through each case.
Key Features
- Covers a wide range of the most common cosmetic procedures in a templated, atlas-style format, highlighting case presentations with superb illustrations, clinical photographs, and procedural videos.
- Presents each case using easy-to-understand text that highlights potential risks and tips and tricks to avoid them.
- Conveys the real-world knowledge and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of editors including oral and maxillofacial surgeons and plastic surgeons.
- Uses a chapter format based on the 14 Cosmetic Surgery Competencies used to train Consultant Plastic Surgeons at the Anglia Ruskin University, UK.
- Offers global coverage of specific techniques to help you refine your skills and expand your surgical repertoire:
- Abdominoplasty (Modified Brazilian Technique in the UK and Middle East)
- Open Rhinoplasty (European approach)
- Surgical correction of the Neck (New Zealand and U.S.)
- Advanced Medical Aesthetics (UK and Dubai)
- Facelift Made Easy (U.S.)
- Asian Blepharolasty
- Ethics in Aesthetic Surgery (UK and U.S.)
- Breasts, Buttocks, and Thighs (Brazil)
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Part 1: INTRODUCTION
1. Informed Consent: Protecting the Patient and the Surgeon
2. Aesthetic Medicine - Surgical Pearls
3. Aesthetic Applications for Fillers
Part 2: HEAD AND NECK
Section 1 Forehead and Brow
4. Brow Lift
5. Endoscopic Brow Lift Made Easy
Section 2 Eyes
6. Upper Blepharoplasty
7. Asian Blepharoplasty
8. Midface Descent and Malar Support
9. Anatomical Relationship of SOOF and ROOF in Eyelid Rejuvenation
10. Non-surgical Rejuvenation of the Periorbital Area
Section 3 Facelift
11. High SMAS Facelift
12. Management of the Neck
13. The Turkey Neck - Surgical Management
14. Platysma Bands
Section 4 Rhinoplasty
15. Prominent Nose
16. Aesthetic Nasal Tip Surgery
17. Crooked Nose
18. The Middle Eastern- Mediterranean Nose
19. The Oriental Rhinoplasty
20. Male Rhinoplasty
21. Cosmetic Dermatology of the Nose and Medical Rhinoplasty
Part 3: PERI ORAL AESTHETICS AND DENTISTRY
22. Orthognathic surgery
23. Implantology
24. Aesthetic Dentistry of the Smile Line
Part 4: BREAST
25. Small Breast
26. Breast Reduction
27. Mastopexy with Mesh for Breast Ptosis
28. Simultaneous Augmentation and Periareolar Mastopexy: Indications and Limitations
29. Asymmetric Breast
30. Male Breast
Part 5: TRUNK / ABDOMINAL WALL
31. Improving the Waistline with the Modified Brazilian Abdominoplasty
32. Post-Bariatric Abdominoplasty
33. Non-Excisional Management of the Anterior Abdominal Wall
34. Body Contouring Following Massive Weight Loss
35. Gluteal Augmentation
Part 6: UPPER AND LOWER EXTREMITY
36. Rejuvenation of the Arm
37. Aesthetic Management of the Aging Hand
38. Inner Thigh Lift
39. Inner Thigh Reduction: Reshaping Using a Two Way Vector Technique
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417457
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430173
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430180
About the Author
James Frame
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Professor of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Director of Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgery, Springfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, UK Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Professor of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, School of Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford, Essex, UK
Shahrokh Bagheri
Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA
David Smith, Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of South Florida; Richard G. Connar Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of South Florida; Chief Medical Officer, Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, Tampa, FL
Husain Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Georgia Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery, Alpharietta, Georgia