Aesthetic Surgery Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417457, 9780323430173

Aesthetic Surgery Techniques

1st Edition

A Case-Based Approach

Authors: James Frame Shahrokh Bagheri David Smith, Jr. Husain Khan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417457
eBook ISBN: 9780323430173
eBook ISBN: 9780323430180
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 320
Description

Changing trends, ethnic and regional preferences, and a hands-on teaching method make cosmetic surgery uniquely challenging for novice and experienced surgeons alike. Aesthetic Surgery Techniques: A Case-Based Approach offers expert, real-world instruction by presenting chapters and patients in a classical fashion, providing a clinical perspective as you work through case after case, honing your knowledge and skills. A diverse, international group of highly reputable faculty takes you step by step through each case.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide range of the most common cosmetic procedures in a templated, atlas-style format, highlighting case presentations with superb illustrations, clinical photographs, and procedural videos.

  • Presents each case using easy-to-understand text that highlights potential risks and tips and tricks to avoid them.

  • Conveys the real-world knowledge and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of editors including oral and maxillofacial surgeons and plastic surgeons.

  • Uses a chapter format based on the 14 Cosmetic Surgery Competencies used to train Consultant Plastic Surgeons at the Anglia Ruskin University, UK.

  • Offers global coverage of specific techniques to help you refine your skills and expand your surgical repertoire:

    • Abdominoplasty (Modified Brazilian Technique in the UK and Middle East)

    • Open Rhinoplasty (European approach)

    • Surgical correction of the Neck (New Zealand and U.S.)

    • Advanced Medical Aesthetics (UK and Dubai)

    • Facelift Made Easy (U.S.)

    • Asian Blepharolasty

    • Ethics in Aesthetic Surgery (UK and U.S.)

    • Breasts, Buttocks, and Thighs (Brazil)

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Part 1: INTRODUCTION

1. Informed Consent: Protecting the Patient and the Surgeon

2. Aesthetic Medicine - Surgical Pearls

3. Aesthetic Applications for Fillers

Part 2: HEAD AND NECK

Section 1 Forehead and Brow

4. Brow Lift

5. Endoscopic Brow Lift Made Easy

Section 2 Eyes

6. Upper Blepharoplasty

7. Asian Blepharoplasty

8. Midface Descent and Malar Support

9. Anatomical Relationship of SOOF and ROOF in Eyelid Rejuvenation

10. Non-surgical Rejuvenation of the Periorbital Area

Section 3 Facelift

11. High SMAS Facelift

12. Management of the Neck

13. The Turkey Neck - Surgical Management

14. Platysma Bands

Section 4 Rhinoplasty

15. Prominent Nose

16. Aesthetic Nasal Tip Surgery

17. Crooked Nose

18. The Middle Eastern- Mediterranean Nose

19. The Oriental Rhinoplasty

20. Male Rhinoplasty

21. Cosmetic Dermatology of the Nose and Medical Rhinoplasty

Part 3: PERI ORAL AESTHETICS AND DENTISTRY

22. Orthognathic surgery

23. Implantology

24. Aesthetic Dentistry of the Smile Line

Part 4: BREAST

25. Small Breast

26. Breast Reduction

27. Mastopexy with Mesh for Breast Ptosis

28. Simultaneous Augmentation and Periareolar Mastopexy: Indications and Limitations

29. Asymmetric Breast

30. Male Breast

Part 5: TRUNK / ABDOMINAL WALL

31. Improving the Waistline with the Modified Brazilian Abdominoplasty

32. Post-Bariatric Abdominoplasty

33. Non-Excisional Management of the Anterior Abdominal Wall

34. Body Contouring Following Massive Weight Loss

35. Gluteal Augmentation

Part 6: UPPER AND LOWER EXTREMITY

36. Rejuvenation of the Arm

37. Aesthetic Management of the Aging Hand

38. Inner Thigh Lift

39. Inner Thigh Reduction: Reshaping Using a Two Way Vector Technique

About the Author

James Frame

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Professor of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Director of Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgery, Springfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, UK Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Professor of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, School of Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford, Essex, UK

Shahrokh Bagheri

Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA

David Smith, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of South Florida; Richard G. Connar Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of South Florida; Chief Medical Officer, Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, Tampa, FL

Husain Khan

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Georgia Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery, Alpharietta, Georgia

