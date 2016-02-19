Aerosols: An Industrial and Environmental Science is a comprehensive account of the science and technology of aerosols as well as their aerodynamic and physico-chemical properties. Measurement techniques and results are presented in terms of a framework of classical mechanics and macroscopic chemistry.

This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on the foundations of modern aerosol science and technology, followed by a review of the dynamic theory of aerosols as rigid spheres. The production of particle suspensions, the methods of particle sampling and measurement, and physical or chemical characterization are then considered, along with particle diffusion by Brownian motion, particle formation and growth, and coagulation processes. The formation of particle clouds is described by means of molecular agglomeration (condensation) processes, breakup and disintegration, and chemical reactions. The remaining chapters focus on several major applications of aerosol science in areas such as combustion, agriculture, and medicine.

This monograph is intended to serve scientists and engineers who are concerned with the underlying principles of aerodynamic and physical chemical behavior of aerosols, and could also be used as a text for graduate students in specialized courses on aerosol or colloid chemistry, atmospheric processes, and chemical, mechanical, or environmental engineering.