Aerosols - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123472601, 9780323142519

Aerosols

1st Edition

An Industrial and environmental science

Authors: George Hidy
eBook ISBN: 9780323142519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th June 1984
Page Count: 794
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aerosols: An Industrial and Environmental Science is a comprehensive account of the science and technology of aerosols as well as their aerodynamic and physico-chemical properties. Measurement techniques and results are presented in terms of a framework of classical mechanics and macroscopic chemistry.
This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on the foundations of modern aerosol science and technology, followed by a review of the dynamic theory of aerosols as rigid spheres. The production of particle suspensions, the methods of particle sampling and measurement, and physical or chemical characterization are then considered, along with particle diffusion by Brownian motion, particle formation and growth, and coagulation processes. The formation of particle clouds is described by means of molecular agglomeration (condensation) processes, breakup and disintegration, and chemical reactions. The remaining chapters focus on several major applications of aerosol science in areas such as combustion, agriculture, and medicine.
This monograph is intended to serve scientists and engineers who are concerned with the underlying principles of aerodynamic and physical chemical behavior of aerosols, and could also be used as a text for graduate students in specialized courses on aerosol or colloid chemistry, atmospheric processes, and chemical, mechanical, or environmental engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Nomenclature

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Classification and Definitions

1.2 Fundamental and Practical Applications

1.3 Scope and Organization of This Book

References

Chapter 2 The Dynamics of Small Particles

2.1 Transport in Steady Rectilinear Motion

2.2 Accelerated Motion of Particles—Deposition Processes

2.3 Diffusion and Brownian Motion

2.4 Deposition in a Turbulent Fluid Medium

References

Chapter 3 Particle Clouds—the Size Distribution Function

3.1 Particle Size Distributions

3.2 Dynamics of Particle Distributions

3.3 Nucleation and Growth by Condensation

3.4 Coagulation Processes

3.5 Solutions for the General Dynamic Equation (GDE)

References

Chapter 4 Generation of Particulate Clouds

4.1 Particle Formation from Supersaturated Vapors

4.2 Disintegration of Liquids

4.3 Aerosols by Dispersal of Powders

References

Chapter 5 Measurement of Aerosol Properties

5.1 Sampling Design

5.2 Electrical Charging and the Mobility Analyzer

5.3 Light Interactions and the Optical Particle Counter

5.4 Hybrid Continuous Size Analyzers

5.5 Moments of the Size Distribution and Related Measurements

5.6 Measurement of Particulate Mass Concentration

5.7 Size Separation and Collection by Particle Forces

5.8 Chemical Characterization

References

Chapter 6 Applications to Technology

6.1 Particle Dispersal for Consumer Products

6.2 Agricultural or Pest Control Spraying and Dusting

6.3 Controlled Large-Volume Generator Applications

6.4 Combustion of Sprays and Dusts

6.5 Production of Soot in Flames

6.6 Safety Hazards of Dust Explosions and Fires

6.7 Industrial Use of Fine Powders

References

Chapter 7 Atmospheric Aerosols

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Characterization

7.3 Chemical Properties

7.4 Sources of Particulate Matter

7.5 Sinks—Atmospheric Removal Processes

7.6 Dynamics of Atmospheric Aerosol Particles

References

Chapter 8 Effects on the Earth's Atmosphere

8.1 Visibility

8.2 Climate and Radiative Energy Budgeting

8.3 Cloud Formation and Dynamics

8.4 Modification of Clouds

References

Chapter 9 Health Effects of Inhaled Aerosols

9.1 Environmental Exposures to Toxic Materials

9.2 The Respiratory System

9.3 Deposition of Aerosol Particles

9.4 Defense Mechanisms

9.5 Pulmonary Injury Factors

References

Chapter 10 Regulation and Control of Aerosols

10.1 Regulatory Principles

10.2 Identification of Sources and Control of Aerosols

10.3 Particle Control Technology

10.4 Operating Principles of Control Devices

10.5 Control of Secondary Particles

References

Appendix Particle Size Distributions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
794
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142519

About the Author

George Hidy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.