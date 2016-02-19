Aerosols
1st Edition
An Industrial and environmental science
Aerosols: An Industrial and Environmental Science is a comprehensive account of the science and technology of aerosols as well as their aerodynamic and physico-chemical properties. Measurement techniques and results are presented in terms of a framework of classical mechanics and macroscopic chemistry.
This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on the foundations of modern aerosol science and technology, followed by a review of the dynamic theory of aerosols as rigid spheres. The production of particle suspensions, the methods of particle sampling and measurement, and physical or chemical characterization are then considered, along with particle diffusion by Brownian motion, particle formation and growth, and coagulation processes. The formation of particle clouds is described by means of molecular agglomeration (condensation) processes, breakup and disintegration, and chemical reactions. The remaining chapters focus on several major applications of aerosol science in areas such as combustion, agriculture, and medicine.
This monograph is intended to serve scientists and engineers who are concerned with the underlying principles of aerodynamic and physical chemical behavior of aerosols, and could also be used as a text for graduate students in specialized courses on aerosol or colloid chemistry, atmospheric processes, and chemical, mechanical, or environmental engineering.
Preface
Acknowledgments
Nomenclature
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Classification and Definitions
1.2 Fundamental and Practical Applications
1.3 Scope and Organization of This Book
References
Chapter 2 The Dynamics of Small Particles
2.1 Transport in Steady Rectilinear Motion
2.2 Accelerated Motion of Particles—Deposition Processes
2.3 Diffusion and Brownian Motion
2.4 Deposition in a Turbulent Fluid Medium
References
Chapter 3 Particle Clouds—the Size Distribution Function
3.1 Particle Size Distributions
3.2 Dynamics of Particle Distributions
3.3 Nucleation and Growth by Condensation
3.4 Coagulation Processes
3.5 Solutions for the General Dynamic Equation (GDE)
References
Chapter 4 Generation of Particulate Clouds
4.1 Particle Formation from Supersaturated Vapors
4.2 Disintegration of Liquids
4.3 Aerosols by Dispersal of Powders
References
Chapter 5 Measurement of Aerosol Properties
5.1 Sampling Design
5.2 Electrical Charging and the Mobility Analyzer
5.3 Light Interactions and the Optical Particle Counter
5.4 Hybrid Continuous Size Analyzers
5.5 Moments of the Size Distribution and Related Measurements
5.6 Measurement of Particulate Mass Concentration
5.7 Size Separation and Collection by Particle Forces
5.8 Chemical Characterization
References
Chapter 6 Applications to Technology
6.1 Particle Dispersal for Consumer Products
6.2 Agricultural or Pest Control Spraying and Dusting
6.3 Controlled Large-Volume Generator Applications
6.4 Combustion of Sprays and Dusts
6.5 Production of Soot in Flames
6.6 Safety Hazards of Dust Explosions and Fires
6.7 Industrial Use of Fine Powders
References
Chapter 7 Atmospheric Aerosols
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Physical Characterization
7.3 Chemical Properties
7.4 Sources of Particulate Matter
7.5 Sinks—Atmospheric Removal Processes
7.6 Dynamics of Atmospheric Aerosol Particles
References
Chapter 8 Effects on the Earth's Atmosphere
8.1 Visibility
8.2 Climate and Radiative Energy Budgeting
8.3 Cloud Formation and Dynamics
8.4 Modification of Clouds
References
Chapter 9 Health Effects of Inhaled Aerosols
9.1 Environmental Exposures to Toxic Materials
9.2 The Respiratory System
9.3 Deposition of Aerosol Particles
9.4 Defense Mechanisms
9.5 Pulmonary Injury Factors
References
Chapter 10 Regulation and Control of Aerosols
10.1 Regulatory Principles
10.2 Identification of Sources and Control of Aerosols
10.3 Particle Control Technology
10.4 Operating Principles of Control Devices
10.5 Control of Secondary Particles
References
Appendix Particle Size Distributions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 7th June 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142519