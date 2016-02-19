Aerosols and Atmospheric Chemistry
1st Edition
The Kendall Award Symposium Honoring Professor Milton Kerker
Description
Aerosols and Atmospheric Chemistry is a collection of papers presented at the American Chemical Society Kendall Award Symposium honoring Professor Milton Kerker, held in Los Angeles, California, on March 28-April 2, 1971. Contributors focus on the physical chemistry of aerosols and their relationship to atmospheric chemistry. Topics covered range from the optical and dynamical properties of aerosols to the kinetics of growth of an aerosol in a flow reactor. The formation and chemical reactions of atmospheric particles are also discussed. This book is comprised of 30 chapters and begins with an overview of some of the optical and dynamical properties of aerosols, along with the preparation of submicron aerosols by condensation. The discussion then turns to the formation and properties of neutral ultrafine particles and small ions conditioned by gaseous impurities of the air; preparation of ultrafine metal oxide particles in a hydrogen-oxygen flame; production of aerosols by X-rays; and condensational growth of atmospheric aerosols. A comparison of synthetic and smog aerosols is also presented. The final section is devoted to the Los Angeles (Pasadena) Smog Project—its genesis, objectives, and scope—and provides a detailed description of the Minnesota Aerosol Analyzing System used in the project. This monograph will be a useful resource for chemists as well as students and researchers interested in aerosol and atmospheric chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Introduction
Part I.General Papers
Some Optical and Dynamical Properties of Aerosols
1.Introduction
2.Preparation of Submicron Aerosols by Condensation
3.Particle Size Analysis by Light Scattering
4.Brownian Coagulation
5.Scavenging of Aerosol Particles by a Falling Water Droplet
6.Multiple Scattering
References
Formation and Properties of Neutral Ultrafine Particles and Small Ions Conditioned by Gaseous Impurities of the Air
Introduction
Mechanism of Formation of Aerosols of Photolytic and Radiolytic Origin
Study of the Mobility of Ions in the Gas
References
Preparation in a Hydrogen-Oxygen Flame of Ultrafine Metal Oxide Particles. Oxidative Properties toward Hydrocarbons in the Presence of Ultraviolet Radiation
Introduction
Principle of the Flame Reactor
Titanium Dioxide
Other Aerosols
Photocatalytic Properties of Aerosols
References
Aerosols Produced by X-Rays
Introduction
Methods and Materials
Results and Discussion
Summary
References
The Kinetics of Growth of an Aerosol in a Flow Reactor I. Experimental
1. Introduction
2. Experimental Equipment
3. Operating Characteristics of the Apparatus
4. Physical Characteristics of the Growth Zone
5. Observed Kinetics of Growth
References
The Kinetics of Growth of an Aerosol in a Flow Reactor. II. Theoretical
1. Introduction
2. Collision Controlled Kinetics
3. Diffusion Controlled Kinetics
4. A More Sophisticated Approach
5. Conclusions
References
A Correction to Classical Homogeneous Nucleation Theory for Polar Molecules Exhibiting an Electric Double Layer at the Liquid Surface
Introduction
Theory
Surface Dipole-Dipole Correction
Heterogeneous Correction
Nucleation Rate
Experimental Method
Results and Conclusions
References
Theory of Nucleation of Water. I. Properties of Some Clathrate-like Cluster Structures
Introduction
Discussion of the Mode
The Expression for ΔA(g)and the Concentration of g Clusters
Evaluation of the Partition Functions
The Binding Potential Energy EB
Neglected Terms
Results and Conclusions
References
Spatial Filtering for Detection of Particular Shape
Text
Conclusion
References
Distribution Analyses of the Aerodynamic Size and the Mass of Aerosol Particles by Means of the Spiral Centrifuge in Comparison to Other Aerosol Precipitators
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Comparison of Three Series for Calculation of Light-Scattering Functions
Introduction
Computations
Results
Discussion
References
A New Instrument for the Study of Individual Aerosol Particles
Text
References
Part II. Applications to the Atmosphere
Formation and Chemical Reactions of Atmospheric Particles
Introduction
Particle Formation
Aerosol Reactions
References
Condensational Growth of Atmospheric Aerosols
Introduction
Summary
References
Aerosols as Heterogeneous Nuclei
Introduction
Theory
Discussion
References
Water-Affected Fraction of Natural 1.5-9 µ Diameter Aerosol Particles
I.Introduction
II.Water-Affected Fraction of Aerosol Particles
III.Experiment
IV.Results
V.Conclusions
References
Comparison of Synthetic and Smog Aerosols
Text
Methods
Results
Calculation of Mass and Surface Area of Ambient Aerosol
Infrared Spectra of Impacted Aerosols
Oxidation Mechanism
References
A Comparison of Filterable Mass and Light Scattering of Photochemically Produced Aerosols
Introduction
Experimental Procedure
Results and Discussion
Summary
References
Part III. The 1969 Pasadena Smog Aerosol Experiment
The Minnesota Aerosol-Analyzing System Used in the Los Angeles Smog Project
Part I. The Los Angeles Smog Project
Part II. Minnesota Aerosol-Analyzing System
References
Aerometric Factors Affecting the Evolution of the Pasadena Aerosol
Introduction
Climatology and Meteorological Factors
Meteorological Observations
Behavior of Trace Gases
Significance of Average Concentrations
Relation of Gases to Aerosol Behavior
Mechanisms for Particle-Gas Interaction
Summary
References
The Aerosol Size Distribution of Los Angeles Smog
Text
Introduction
Data Collection and Processing
Results
Discussion
Summary and Conclusions
References
Mass Distribution Data from the 1969 Pasadena Smog Experiment
Method
Mass Distribution Data
Comparison of Impactor and M.A.A.S. Measurements
Mass Data Accuracy and Uncertainty
Summary and Conclusions
References
Physical Mechanisms Governing the Dynamics of Los Angeles Smog Aerosol
Introduction
The Effect of Relative Humidity
Photochemical Nucleation and Growth Rates
The Role of Coagulation and Condensation
Summary
References
Chemical Composition of Pasadena Aerosol by Particle Size and Time of Day. III. Chemical States of Nitrogen and Sulfur by Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Introduction
Method
Description of Samples
Analytical Results
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chemical Composition of Pasadena Aerosol by Particle Size and Time of Day. IV. Carbonate and Noncarbonate Carbon Content
Introduction
Sample Collection and Analysis
Carbon Content of Pasadena Aerosol
Summary and Conclusions
References
A Chemical Element Balance for the Pasadena Aerosol
Introduction
Method of Calculation
Emission Sources and Atmospheric Data
Calculation of Source Coefficients, Cj
Discussion of Results
Summary and Conclusions
References
Multiwavelength Nephelometer Measurements in Los Angeles Smog Aerosol. Preface
Text
References
Multiwavelength Nephelometer Measurements in Los Angeles Smog Aerosol. I. Comparison of Calculated and Measured Light Scattering
I. Introduction and Objectives
II. Experimental Methods
III. Light-Scattering Calculations
IV. Discussion of Results
V. Conclusions
References
Multiwavelength Nephelometer Measurements in Los Angeles Smog Aerosol. II. Correlation with Size Distributions, Volume Concentrations
I. Introduction
II. Data
III. Calculations and Results
IV. Discussion
References
Multiwavelength Nephelometer Measurements in Los Angeles Smog Aerosol. III. Comparison to Light Extinction by NO2
I. Introduction
II. Description of Measurements
III. Data and Their Interpretation
IV. Discussion
References
Inadvertent Weather Modification and Los Angeles Smog
1. Introduction
2. Experimental
3. Results and Discussion
References
Subject Index
