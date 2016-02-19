Aerosol Technology In Hazard Evaluation
1st Edition
Description
Aerosol Technology in Hazard Evaluation is the fifth in the series of books on the subject of aerosol technology. This series is organized into nine chapters that cover the properties, sampling, and respirable activity of aerosol. After briefly describing the nature of an inhalation hazard, the book examines the properties, measurement, and significance of geometric diameters of aerosols, as well as the shape factors relating them to various particulate properties. The mathematical description of size distributions and the statistics of sampling from a lognormal distribution of particle sizes are provided. Considerable chapters deal with the methods of aerosol concentration measurement and geometric and aerodynamic size sampling. Operating characteristics of respirable aerosol activity samplers and their limitations are also examined. The concluding chapter discusses problems in the production, flow measurement, apparatus calibration, and isokinetic sampling of aerosols. This series will provide a convenient source of information to those concerned in industrial hygiene and will stimulate the interest of those involved in all phases of environmental health.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Introduction
1-1 The Nature of an Inhalation Hazard
1-2 Sampling Procedures
References
2. Properties of Aerosols
2-1 Particle Dynamics
2-2 Properties Affecting Aerosol Stability
2-3 Optical Properties
References
3. Particle Size and Size Distribution
3-1 The Geometric Diameters of Nonspherical Particles
3-2 Geometric Shape Factors
3-3 Aerodynamic Shape Factors
3-4 Particle Size Distributions
References
4. Measurement of Concentration
4-1 Filtration
4-2 Electrostatic Precipitation
4-3 Optical Methods
4-4 Piezoelectric Microbalance Methods
4-5 Measurement of Number Concentration
References
5. Sampling for Geometric Size Measurement
5-1 Thermal Precipitation
5-2 Electrostatic Precipitation
5-3 Membrane Filters
References
6. Measurement of Aerodynamic Diameter
6-1 Air Elutriation
6-2 Aerosol Centrifuges
6-3 Impaction Methods
References
7. Measurement of Other Diameters Related to Particulate Properties
7-1 Optical Methods of Size Measurement
7-2 Electrical Methods of Size Measurement
7-3 Diffusion Measurements
7-4 Surface Area Measurements
7-5 Measurement of Particulate Volume
References
8. Respirable Activity Samplers
Introduction
8-1 Definitions of Respirable Activity
8-2 Operating Characteristics of Respirable Activity Samplers
8-3 Some Limitations of Respirable Activity Samplers
References
9. Special Problems
9-1 Production of Test Aerosols
9-2 Flow Measurement
9-3 Calibration of Flow Meters
9-4 Isokinetic Sampling
References
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141291