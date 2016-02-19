Aerosol Technology In Hazard Evaluation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124911505, 9780323141291

Aerosol Technology In Hazard Evaluation

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Mercer
eBook ISBN: 9780323141291
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 406
Description

Aerosol Technology in Hazard Evaluation is the fifth in the series of books on the subject of aerosol technology. This series is organized into nine chapters that cover the properties, sampling, and respirable activity of aerosol. After briefly describing the nature of an inhalation hazard, the book examines the properties, measurement, and significance of geometric diameters of aerosols, as well as the shape factors relating them to various particulate properties. The mathematical description of size distributions and the statistics of sampling from a lognormal distribution of particle sizes are provided. Considerable chapters deal with the methods of aerosol concentration measurement and geometric and aerodynamic size sampling. Operating characteristics of respirable aerosol activity samplers and their limitations are also examined. The concluding chapter discusses problems in the production, flow measurement, apparatus calibration, and isokinetic sampling of aerosols. This series will provide a convenient source of information to those concerned in industrial hygiene and will stimulate the interest of those involved in all phases of environmental health.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. Introduction

1-1 The Nature of an Inhalation Hazard

1-2 Sampling Procedures

References

2. Properties of Aerosols

2-1 Particle Dynamics

2-2 Properties Affecting Aerosol Stability

2-3 Optical Properties

References

3. Particle Size and Size Distribution

3-1 The Geometric Diameters of Nonspherical Particles

3-2 Geometric Shape Factors

3-3 Aerodynamic Shape Factors

3-4 Particle Size Distributions

References

4. Measurement of Concentration

4-1 Filtration

4-2 Electrostatic Precipitation

4-3 Optical Methods

4-4 Piezoelectric Microbalance Methods

4-5 Measurement of Number Concentration

References

5. Sampling for Geometric Size Measurement

5-1 Thermal Precipitation

5-2 Electrostatic Precipitation

5-3 Membrane Filters

References

6. Measurement of Aerodynamic Diameter

6-1 Air Elutriation

6-2 Aerosol Centrifuges

6-3 Impaction Methods

References

7. Measurement of Other Diameters Related to Particulate Properties

7-1 Optical Methods of Size Measurement

7-2 Electrical Methods of Size Measurement

7-3 Diffusion Measurements

7-4 Surface Area Measurements

7-5 Measurement of Particulate Volume

References

8. Respirable Activity Samplers

Introduction

8-1 Definitions of Respirable Activity

8-2 Operating Characteristics of Respirable Activity Samplers

8-3 Some Limitations of Respirable Activity Samplers

References

9. Special Problems

9-1 Production of Test Aerosols

9-2 Flow Measurement

9-3 Calibration of Flow Meters

9-4 Isokinetic Sampling

References

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141291

About the Author

Thomas Mercer

