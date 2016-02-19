Aerosol-Cloud-Climate Interactions, Volume 54

PETER V. HOBBS was born in London in 1936. He received his doctorate from Imperial College, University of London, where he worked in the research group headed by Sir B. John Mason. He joined the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington in 1963, and served as a faculty member there until his death in 2005. In his role as founder and director of the the Cloud and Aerosol Research Group(CARG) in the department, he acquired and maintained a series of instrumented research aircraft with which he and his staff and students made field measurements of clouds, frontal systems and effluents from fires, volcanoes and industrial sources in many different parts of the world. He was a prolific writer and a devoted instructor and mentor of students. In recognition of his research and teaching contributions he was named an Honorary Member of the American Meteorological Society.