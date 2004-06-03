Adverse Outcomes in Maternity Care
1st Edition
Implications for Practice, Applying the Recommendations of the Confidential Enquiries
Description
This U.K. book's key findings and recommendations of the Confidential Enquiries are summarized in a clear, simple and accessible way, emphasizing the implications for clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Introduction
Local national and international trends in perinatal and infant mortality
History of the Confidential Enquiries
Work of CESDI, CEMD, and CNST
Past programmes of the confidential Enquiries
Future programmes.
Chapter 2
Introduction
Antenatal care
Trends in stillbirths within England Wales and Northern Ireland
The antenatal stillbirth Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Paediatric Post mortems
Chapter 3
Introduction
Intrapartum care
The intrapartum Confidential Enquiries.
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Chapter 4
Introduction
Neonatal care
Survival rates of premature babies
Project 27 - 28 Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Chapter 5
Introduction
Rare adverse advents in maternity care
Ruptured uterus
Shoulder dystocia
Breech birth
Home birth
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Chapter 6
Introduction
Sudden Unexplained deaths in Infancy
SUDI Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Chapter 7
Introduction
Confidential Enquiries into maternal deaths
Recurrent themes
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Chapter 8
Introduction
Changing practice
Clinical negligence scheme for trusts
Clinical governance
Organisational change
Changing practice
Chapter 9
Conclusion
Summary and statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2004
- Published:
- 3rd June 2004
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750687898
About the Author
Grace Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Midwife in Public Health, Liverpool Women's Hospital, Liverpool