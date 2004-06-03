Adverse Outcomes in Maternity Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750687898

Adverse Outcomes in Maternity Care

1st Edition

Implications for Practice, Applying the Recommendations of the Confidential Enquiries

Authors: Grace Edwards
Paperback ISBN: 9780750687898
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 3rd June 2004
Page Count: 160
Description

This U.K. book's key findings and recommendations of the Confidential Enquiries are summarized in a clear, simple and accessible way, emphasizing the implications for clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1
Introduction
Local national and international trends in perinatal and infant mortality
History of the Confidential Enquiries
Work of CESDI, CEMD, and CNST
Past programmes of the confidential Enquiries
Future programmes.

Chapter 2
Introduction
Antenatal care
Trends in stillbirths within England Wales and Northern Ireland
The antenatal stillbirth Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations
Paediatric Post mortems

Chapter 3
Introduction
Intrapartum care
The intrapartum Confidential Enquiries.
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations

Chapter 4
Introduction
Neonatal care
Survival rates of premature babies
Project 27 - 28 Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations


Chapter 5
Introduction
Rare adverse advents in maternity care
Ruptured uterus
Shoulder dystocia
Breech birth
Home birth
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations

Chapter 6
Introduction
Sudden Unexplained deaths in Infancy
SUDI Confidential Enquiries
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations

Chapter 7
Introduction
Confidential Enquiries into maternal deaths
Recurrent themes
Suboptimal factors
Recommendations

Chapter 8
Introduction
Changing practice
Clinical negligence scheme for trusts
Clinical governance
Organisational change
Changing practice

Chapter 9
Conclusion
Summary and statistics

About the Author

Grace Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Midwife in Public Health, Liverpool Women's Hospital, Liverpool

