Advantages and Pitfalls of Pattern Recognition, Volume 3

Pattern Recognition: Applications in Geosciences, volume three in the Computational Geophysics series, highlights the advantages of pattern recognition and classification methods and examines potential pitfalls and failures that can arise. The handling of data is a typical problem of multivariate analysis in which pattern recognition techniques can offer a suitable key for the processing and extraction of useful information. This book investigates both supervised techniques, such as linear discrimination, and unsupervised techniques, including various concepts of clustering. All approaches are extensively discussed, including example applications and an introduction to available software packages.

This book comprises the formulation of the problem, the choice of suitable features and strategies, and a discussion of the results, thus making it an ideal reference for researchers looking to apply these techniques to their field of geophysics.