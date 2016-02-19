Advances in Wind Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444871565, 9780444599766

Advances in Wind Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: C. Kramer H.J. Gerhardt
eBook ISBN: 9780444599766
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Description

Held under the auspices of the International Association for Wind Engineering, 226 delegates from twenty-three countries took part in the conference. This three volume work contains about 90 papers published in full length, together with summaries and discussions on other interesting and valuable papers presented at the conference.

Table of Contents

Session 1. Wind Characteristics and Description. 2. Wind Environment. 3. Fundamental Studies. 4. High Rise Buildings. 5. Low Rise Structures - Local Wind Loads. 6. Low Rise Structures - Wind Shelter and Wind Drifting. 7. Low Rise Structures - Wind Loading and Flow Field. 8. Engineering Structures - Bridges. 9. Engineering Structures - Towers, Cables, Wind Pressures and Fatigue. 10. Codification. 11. Wind Engineering and Hazard. Appendices.

About the Editor

C. Kramer

H.J. Gerhardt

