Advances in Wind Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Held under the auspices of the International Association for Wind Engineering, 226 delegates from twenty-three countries took part in the conference. This three volume work contains about 90 papers published in full length, together with summaries and discussions on other interesting and valuable papers presented at the conference.
Table of Contents
Session 1. Wind Characteristics and Description. 2. Wind Environment. 3. Fundamental Studies. 4. High Rise Buildings. 5. Low Rise Structures - Local Wind Loads. 6. Low Rise Structures - Wind Shelter and Wind Drifting. 7. Low Rise Structures - Wind Loading and Flow Field. 8. Engineering Structures - Bridges. 9. Engineering Structures - Towers, Cables, Wind Pressures and Fatigue. 10. Codification. 11. Wind Engineering and Hazard. Appendices.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599766