Advances in Water Pollution Research

Table of Contents



Opening address by Professor H. I. Shuval "Challenges for the Future in Water Quality Management"

Address by Professor Abel Wolman "What Price - Water Pollution Control?"

Thermal Pollution and O2 Transfer

Stream Temperature Response to Thermal Pollution

Predictions of Temperature in Streams Receiving Thermal Discharges by Using a Deterministic Model and Computer Technique

Influence of Temperature and Turbulence on the Oxygen Transfer in Water

Trace Metals in Waters

The Apparent Supersaturation

The Enrichment of Heavy Metals in Submerged Plants

Microbiology and Virology of Wastewater

Rapid Assessment of Water Quality by Fluorescent Antibody Identification of Fecal Streptococci

A New Approach in E. Coli Identification

Pathogenic Free-living Amoeba and Recreational Waters

Survival of Enteroviruses during Anaerobic Sludge Digestion

Concentration of Viruses from Seawater

A Portable Virus Concentrator for Use in the Field

The Virus Problem in the Windhoek Waste Water Reclamation Project

Effect of Dissolved Salts on the Filtration of Coliform Bacteria in Sand Dunes

Groundwater Pollution

Underground Travel of Pollutants

Groundwater Pollution by Nitrogen Compounds in Israel

Prediction of Photosynthetic Biomass Production in Accelerated Algal-Bacterial Wastewater Treatment Systems

Effects of Algal Blooms on Water Quality in Israel National Water Systems

Use of Algal Assays in Studying Eutrophication Problems

Eutrophication Control of Tsalmon Reservoir by the Cichlid Fish Tilapia Aurea

Eutrophication in Jamaica Bay â€” Manifestations, Control and Relationships to Water Quality Objects

Ecosystem Simulation for Water Pollution Research

A Quality Management Model for River and Underground Flow System

Mathematical Model for the Prediction of Dissolved Oxygen Levels in the Alexander Stream (Israel)

Sewers and Storm Water

The Composition of Sewer Air

Self Purification in Sewers

Comparison of Discharges from Urban Storm Water Run-off, mixed Storm Overflow and treated Sewage

Cost and Performance of Retention Basins in the Treatment of Wet-weather Sewage Flows

Sewage Treatment Problems (Activated Sludge, Ponds, Discs, Solids)

Uncertainty in Interpreting Biological Growth Rates

The Mechanism and Design of the Contact Stabilization Activated Sludge Process

An attempt to take Account of Biological Storage in the Mathematical Analysis of Activated Sludge Behavior

Design Optimization for Activated Sludge and Extended Aeration Plants

A Low Cost Open Tank Pure Oxygen System for High Rate Total Oxidation

Effects of Exposing Slimes on Rotating Discs to Atmospheres Enriched with Oxygen

Influence of Mechanical Blending on Aerobic Digestion of Waste Activated Sludge

Effects of Suspended Solids Concentrations on the Structure of Turbulence and the Oxygen Transfer Mechanism in Activated Sludge

A Simulation Model of the Gravity Separation of Concentrated Solids

Redox Potential â€” A Guide to Oxidation Pond Performance

A Rational Design Procedure for Aerated Lagoons Treating Municipal and Industrial Wastewaters

Nitrogen Removal through Ammonia Release from Holding Ponds

Photosynthetic Yields and Byproduct Recovery from Sewage Oxidation Ponds

Cost Relationship of Biological and Thermal Processes for the Treatment of Industrial Effluents

Problems in the Operation of Plants Treating Mixed Industrial Wastes

An Example of Economic Plating Waste Treatment by Reverse Osmosis

Mesophilic Digestion of Beet Molasses Distillery Waste Water

Color removal from Bleached Kraft-Pulp Waste Waters

On the Treatment of Polychlorinated Biphenyl in Water by Ionizing Radiation

Removal of Chromates from Pickling Liquors by Adsorption of Hydrous Ferric Oxide

The Full-scale Refinement of Purified Sewage for Unrestricted Industrial Use in the Manufacture of Fully Bleached Kraft-Pulp and Fine Paper

Biologically-Extended Physicochemical Treatment

Powdered Activated Carbon Application Regeneration and Reuse in Wastewater Treatment Systems

Factors Affecting Biological Denitrification of Wastewater

The Complete Treatment of Raw Sewage with Special Emphasis on Nitrogen Removal

Efficiency of Fe3+ and Al in Phosphorus Removal from Municipal Waste Waters, Practical Comparison at a Treatment Plant

The Interrelationship of Biological-Carbon Adsorption Systems for the Treatment of Refinery and Petrochemical Wastewaters

An Asian Technological Approach to Water Reuse Series Filtration Using Local Filter Media

Water Management and Water Quality

French River Basin Agencies

Water Management â€” Cost-Benefit Analysis

Charging Polluters for Financing Water Pollution Abatement

The Control and Removal of Materials of Ecological Importance from Wastewaters in Los Angeles, California, USA

A Water Quality Index â€” Crashing the Phychological Barrier

Monitoring Water Pollution The Observation Post at Boran-sur-Oise

A Method for Environmental Mercury Pollution Control in Developing Areas

Improvements in the Determination Method of Methyl Mercury in Fish Tissues and the Ratio of Methyl Mercury to Total Mercury in Fish Tissues

Formulation of the Ecosystem Parameter Index and its Role in the Development of a Management Program for the Los Angeles Harbor

The Aerobic Thames Estuary

Development of Numerical Fjordmodels for the Functional Planning of a Regional Waste Water Disposal System

An Analysis of Marine Waste Disposal in Southeast Florida's Coastal Waters

Airphoto Analysis of Ocean Outfall Dispersion

Self-Purifying Activity of Sea Water: Proposal for Low Cost Treatment of a Well-defined Area

The Transitional Condition of Minamata Bay and the Neighboring Sea Polluted by Factory Waste Water containing Mercury

Mixing of Mercury Buoyant Jets from a Manifold in Stagnant Receiving Water of Uniform Density

Author Index

Subject Index

