Advances in Water Pollution Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Conference Held in Jerusalem, June 18–23 1972
Description
Advances in Water Pollution Research features the 71 papers presented at the Sixth International Conference held in Jerusalem on June 18-23, 1972. These papers were those selected by the Programme Committee of the International Association on Water Pollution Research for discussion at the conference out of the 176 completed papers that were submitted.
The topics of the papers in this book include industrial waste water problems, sewage treatment problems associated with solids, ponds, activated, sludge, groundwater pollution, trace metals in water, wastewater virology and microbiology, thermal pollution, and oxygen transfer. This book also provides the text of the discussion on these papers as well as the replies of the authors.
This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on water pollution and pollution control.
Table of Contents
Opening address by Professor H. I. Shuval "Challenges for the Future in Water Quality Management"
Address by Professor Abel Wolman "What Price - Water Pollution Control?"
Thermal Pollution and O2 Transfer
Stream Temperature Response to Thermal Pollution
Predictions of Temperature in Streams Receiving Thermal Discharges by Using a Deterministic Model and Computer Technique
Influence of Temperature and Turbulence on the Oxygen Transfer in Water
Trace Metals in Waters
The Apparent Supersaturation
The Enrichment of Heavy Metals in Submerged Plants
Microbiology and Virology of Wastewater
Rapid Assessment of Water Quality by Fluorescent Antibody Identification of Fecal Streptococci
A New Approach in E. Coli Identification
Pathogenic Free-living Amoeba and Recreational Waters
Survival of Enteroviruses during Anaerobic Sludge Digestion
Concentration of Viruses from Seawater
A Portable Virus Concentrator for Use in the Field
The Virus Problem in the Windhoek Waste Water Reclamation Project
Effect of Dissolved Salts on the Filtration of Coliform Bacteria in Sand Dunes
Groundwater Pollution
Underground Travel of Pollutants
Groundwater Pollution by Nitrogen Compounds in Israel
Prediction of Photosynthetic Biomass Production in Accelerated Algal-Bacterial Wastewater Treatment Systems
Effects of Algal Blooms on Water Quality in Israel National Water Systems
Use of Algal Assays in Studying Eutrophication Problems
Eutrophication Control of Tsalmon Reservoir by the Cichlid Fish Tilapia Aurea
Eutrophication in Jamaica Bay â€” Manifestations, Control and Relationships to Water Quality Objects
Ecosystem Simulation for Water Pollution Research
A Quality Management Model for River and Underground Flow System
Mathematical Model for the Prediction of Dissolved Oxygen Levels in the Alexander Stream (Israel)
Sewers and Storm Water
The Composition of Sewer Air
Self Purification in Sewers
Comparison of Discharges from Urban Storm Water Run-off, mixed Storm Overflow and treated Sewage
Cost and Performance of Retention Basins in the Treatment of Wet-weather Sewage Flows
Sewage Treatment Problems (Activated Sludge, Ponds, Discs, Solids)
Uncertainty in Interpreting Biological Growth Rates
The Mechanism and Design of the Contact Stabilization Activated Sludge Process
An attempt to take Account of Biological Storage in the Mathematical Analysis of Activated Sludge Behavior
Design Optimization for Activated Sludge and Extended Aeration Plants
A Low Cost Open Tank Pure Oxygen System for High Rate Total Oxidation
Effects of Exposing Slimes on Rotating Discs to Atmospheres Enriched with Oxygen
Influence of Mechanical Blending on Aerobic Digestion of Waste Activated Sludge
Effects of Suspended Solids Concentrations on the Structure of Turbulence and the Oxygen Transfer Mechanism in Activated Sludge
A Simulation Model of the Gravity Separation of Concentrated Solids
Redox Potential â€” A Guide to Oxidation Pond Performance
A Rational Design Procedure for Aerated Lagoons Treating Municipal and Industrial Wastewaters
Nitrogen Removal through Ammonia Release from Holding Ponds
Photosynthetic Yields and Byproduct Recovery from Sewage Oxidation Ponds
Cost Relationship of Biological and Thermal Processes for the Treatment of Industrial Effluents
Problems in the Operation of Plants Treating Mixed Industrial Wastes
An Example of Economic Plating Waste Treatment by Reverse Osmosis
Mesophilic Digestion of Beet Molasses Distillery Waste Water
Color removal from Bleached Kraft-Pulp Waste Waters
On the Treatment of Polychlorinated Biphenyl in Water by Ionizing Radiation
Removal of Chromates from Pickling Liquors by Adsorption of Hydrous Ferric Oxide
The Full-scale Refinement of Purified Sewage for Unrestricted Industrial Use in the Manufacture of Fully Bleached Kraft-Pulp and Fine Paper
Biologically-Extended Physicochemical Treatment
Powdered Activated Carbon Application Regeneration and Reuse in Wastewater Treatment Systems
Factors Affecting Biological Denitrification of Wastewater
The Complete Treatment of Raw Sewage with Special Emphasis on Nitrogen Removal
Efficiency of Fe3+ and Al in Phosphorus Removal from Municipal Waste Waters, Practical Comparison at a Treatment Plant
The Interrelationship of Biological-Carbon Adsorption Systems for the Treatment of Refinery and Petrochemical Wastewaters
An Asian Technological Approach to Water Reuse Series Filtration Using Local Filter Media
Water Management and Water Quality
French River Basin Agencies
Water Management â€” Cost-Benefit Analysis
Charging Polluters for Financing Water Pollution Abatement
The Control and Removal of Materials of Ecological Importance from Wastewaters in Los Angeles, California, USA
A Water Quality Index â€” Crashing the Phychological Barrier
Monitoring Water Pollution The Observation Post at Boran-sur-Oise
A Method for Environmental Mercury Pollution Control in Developing Areas
Improvements in the Determination Method of Methyl Mercury in Fish Tissues and the Ratio of Methyl Mercury to Total Mercury in Fish Tissues
Formulation of the Ecosystem Parameter Index and its Role in the Development of a Management Program for the Los Angeles Harbor
The Aerobic Thames Estuary
Development of Numerical Fjordmodels for the Functional Planning of a Regional Waste Water Disposal System
An Analysis of Marine Waste Disposal in Southeast Florida's Coastal Waters
Airphoto Analysis of Ocean Outfall Dispersion
Self-Purifying Activity of Sea Water: Proposal for Low Cost Treatment of a Well-defined Area
The Transitional Condition of Minamata Bay and the Neighboring Sea Polluted by Factory Waste Water containing Mercury
Mixing of Mercury Buoyant Jets from a Manifold in Stagnant Receiving Water of Uniform Density
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 972
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186979