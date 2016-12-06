Advances in Trauma, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Authors: Lena Napolitano
eBook ISBN: 9780323482769
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482578
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description
Guest editor Lena Napolitano has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Trauma in the ICU. Articles will focus on: Non-compressible Torso Hemorrhage; Prediction of Massive Transfusion in Trauma; Coagulopathy of Trauma; Viscoelastic testing and Hyperfibrinolysis in Trauma; Tranexamic Update in Trauma; Optimal Reversal of Novel Anticoagulants in Trauma; Optimal Transfusion for Traumatic Hemorrhagic Shock; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482578
About the Authors
Lena Napolitano
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
