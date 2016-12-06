Advances in Trauma, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482578, 9780323482769

Advances in Trauma, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lena Napolitano
eBook ISBN: 9780323482769
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482578
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

Guest editor Lena Napolitano has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Trauma in the ICU. Articles will focus on: Non-compressible Torso Hemorrhage; Prediction of Massive Transfusion in Trauma; Coagulopathy of Trauma; Viscoelastic testing and Hyperfibrinolysis in Trauma; Tranexamic Update in Trauma; Optimal Reversal of Novel Anticoagulants in Trauma; Optimal Transfusion for Traumatic Hemorrhagic Shock; and more!

About the Authors

Lena Napolitano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

