Advances in Transportation and Health

Part 1: Setting

1. Introduction

2. Land use, transportation and health

Part 2 Transportation effects on health

3. Road traffic injuries

4. Transportation, air pollution and health

5. Transportation, noise and health

6. Transportation, physical activity and health

7. Transportation and community severance

8. Transportation, climate change and health

9. Transportation justice and health

Part 3 Developments

10. New technologies and health

11. Sharing systems and health

12. Electric bikes and health

13. Active school commuting and health

Part 4 Tools and designs

14. Intervention studies in transport and emerging evidence

15. Health impact assessment of transport

16. The WHO HEAT tool

17. How to design healthy transport systems

18. Community design, street networks and public health

Part 5 Policy, education and workforce development

19. Barriers and enablers to change

20. How to move to healthy policies

21. The role of education, training and workforce development

22. The role of economics and investment appraisal