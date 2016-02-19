Advances in Transport Processes

The subject matter covered in this volume covers a wide scope. It contains critical reviews in many frontier areas of interest to engineers and applied scientists. Multiphase transport ranging from floc breakage to flow through multiphase media is discussed. Difficult problems of bubble growth and devolatilisation from polymeric melts are treated. The question of solid-liquid phase change with flow is considered and the emerging quantitation of web drying technology through mathematical modeling is covered. Transport phenomena in high-tech materials ranging from zeolite catalysts to liquid crystalline materials are covered and formidable problems of transport of gases in porous media, which have implications in many different technologies, are also addressed. Finally, applications of newer techniques in numerical computation of transport processes are highlighted.

These authorative, evaluative and timely reviews of topics of current and potential interest will serve the needs of practising engineers as well as academic and industrial researchers.