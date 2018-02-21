Advances in Thermal Energy Storage Systems
2nd Edition
Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
1: Introduction to thermal energy storage (TES) systems
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic thermodynamics of energy storage
1.3 Overview of system types
1.4 Environmental impact and energy savings produced
1.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Part One: Sensible heat storage systems
2: Using water for heat storage in thermal energy storage (TES) systems
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Principles of sensible heat storage systems involving water
2.3 Advances in the use of water for heat storage
2.4 Future trends
3: Using molten salts and other liquid sensible storage media in thermal energy storage (TES) systems
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Principles of heat storage systems using molten salts and other liquid sensible storage media
3.3 Advances in molten salts storage
3.4 Advances in other liquid sensible storage media
3.5 Future trends
Acknowledgements
4: Using concrete and other solid storage media in thermal energy storage (TES) systems
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Principles of heat storage in solid media
4.3 State-of-the-art regenerator-type storage
4.4 Advances in the use of solid storage media for heat storage
5: The use of aquifers as thermal energy storage (TES) systems
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermal sources
5.3 Aquifier thermal energy storage (ATES)
5.4 Thermal and geophysical aspects
5.5 ATES design
5.6 ATES cooling only case study: Richard Stockton College of New Jersey
5.7 ATES district heating and cooling with heat pumps case study: Eindhoven University of Technology
5.8 ATES heating and cooling with de-icing case study: ATES plant at Stockholm Arlanda Airport
5.9 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
6: The use of borehole thermal energy storage (BTES) systems
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 System integration of borehole thermal energy storage (BTES)
6.3 Investigation and design of BTES construction sites
6.4 Construction of borehole heat exchangers (BHEs) and BTES
6.5 Examples of BTES
6.6 Conclusion and future trends
7: Analysis, modeling and simulation of underground thermal energy storage (UTES) systems
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES) system
7.3 Borehole thermal energy storage (BTES) system
7.4 FEFLOW as a tool for simulating underground thermal energy storage (UTES)
7.5 Applications
Appendix: Nomenclature
Part Two: Latent heat storage systems
8: Using ice and snow in thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Principles of thermal energy storage systems using snow and ice
8.3 Design and implementation of thermal energy storage using snow
8.4 Full-scale applications
8.5 Future trends
9: Using solid-liquid phase change materials (PCMs) in thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Principles of solid-liquid phase change materials (PCMs)
9.3 Shortcomings of PCMs in thermal energy storage systems
9.4 Methods to determine the latent heat capacity of PCMs
9.5 Methods to determine other physical and technical properties of PCMs
9.6 Comparison of physical and technical properties of key PCMs
9.7 Future trends
10: Microencapsulation of phase change materials (PCMs) for thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Microencapsulation of phase change materials (PCMs)
10.3 Shape-stabilized PCMs
11: Design of latent heat storage systems using phase change materials (PCMs)
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Requirements and considerations for the design
11.3 Design methodologies
11.4 Applications of latent heat storage systems incorporating PCMs
11.5 Future trends
12: Modelling of heat transfer in phase change materials (PCMs) for thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Inherent physical phenomena in phase change materials (PCMs)
12.3 Modelling methods and approaches for the simulation of heat transfer in PCMs for thermal energy storage
12.4 Examples of modelling applications
12.5 Future trends
13: Integrating phase change materials (PCMs) in thermal energy storage systems for buildings
Abstract
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Integration of phase change materials (PCMs) into the building envelope: physical considerations and heuristic arguments
13.3 Organic and inorganic PCMs used in building walls
13.4 PCM containment
13.5 Measurement of the thermal properties of PCM and PCM integrated in building walls
13.6 Experimental studies
13.7 Numerical studies
13.8 Conclusions
Part Three: Sorption and thermochemical heat storage systems
14. Sorption systems for thermal energy storage
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Description of sorption systems
14.3 Characterization of sorption systems
14.4 Applications of sorption TES
14.5 Conclusions and future trends
15. Thermodynamic and dynamic models for thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Thermodynamic models
15.3 Dynamic models
15.4 Conclusions
16: Using thermochemical reactions in thermal energy storage systems – Minor revision
Abstract
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Applications of reversible gas–gas reactions
16.3 Applications of reversible gas–solid reactions
16.4 Conclusion
17: Modeling thermochemical reactions in thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Grain model technique (Mampel’s approach)
17.3 Reactor model technique (continuum approach)
17.4 Molecular simulation methods: quantum chemical simulations (DFT)
17.5 Molecular simulation methods: statistical mechanics
17.6 Molecular simulation methods: molecular dynamics (MD)
17.7 Properties estimation from molecular dynamics simulation
17.8 Examples
17.9 Conclusion and future trends
Acknowledgements
Part Four: Systems operation and applications
18: Monitoring and control of thermal energy storage systems
Abstract
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Overview of state-of-the-art monitoring and control of thermal energy storage systems
18.3 Stand-alone control and monitoring of heating devices
18.4 Data logging and heat metering of heating devices
18.5 Future trends in the monitoring and control of thermal storage systems
19: Thermal energy storage systems for heating and hot water in residential buildings
Abstract
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Requirements for thermal energy storage in individual residential buildings
19.3 Sensible heat storage for space heating in individual residential buildings
19.4 Latent and sorption heat storage for space heating in individual residential buildings
19.5 Thermal energy storage for domestic hot water and combined systems in individual residential buildings
19.6 Conclusions and future trends
20: Thermal energy storage systems for district heating and cooling
Abstract
20.1 Introduction
20.2 District heating and cooling overview
20.3 Advances in applications of thermal energy storage systems
20.4 Future trends
21: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems using heat from waste
Abstract
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Generation of waste process heat in different industries
21.3 Application of thermal energy storage (TES) for valorization of waste process heat
21.4 Conclusions
22: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for cogeneration and trigeneration systems
Abstract
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Overview of cogeneration and trigeneration systems
22.3 Design of thermal energy storage for cogeneration and trigeneration systems
22.4 Implementation of thermal energy storage in cogeneration and trigeneration systems
22.5 Future trends
22.6 Conclusion
23: Thermal energy storage systems for concentrating solar power (CSP) technology
Abstract
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Commercial concentrating solar power (CSP) plants with integrated storage capacity
23.3 Research and development in CSP storage systems
23.4 Conclusion
24: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for greenhouse technology
Abstract
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Greenhouse heating and cooling
24.3 Thermal energy storage (TES) technologies for greenhouse systems
24.4 Case studies for TES in greenhouses
24.5 Conclusions and future trends
25: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for cooling in residential buildings
Abstract
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Sustainable cooling through passive systems in building envelopes
25.3 Sustainable cooling through phase change material (PCM) in active systems
25.4 Sustainable cooling through sorption systems
25.5 Sustainable cooling through seasonal storage
25.6 Conclusions
26. Thermal energy storage in the transport sector
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Thermal energy storage (TES) technologies for the transport sector
26.3 Case studies
26.4 Conclusions and future trends
27. Environmental aspects of thermal energy storage
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Evaluation of the environmental aspects of thermal energy storage (TES)
27.3 Life cycle assessment (LCA) in TES
27.4 Case studies
27.5 Conclusions and future trends
28. Economic aspects of thermal energy storage
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Evaluation of the economic aspects of thermal energy storage (TES)
28.3 Life cycle cost (LCC) in TES
28.4 Levelized cost of electricity (LCoE) in TES applications
28.5 Conclusions and future trends
Description
Advances in Thermal Energy Storage Systems, Second Edition, presents a fully updated comprehensive analysis of thermal energy storage systems (TES) including all major advances and developments since the first edition published. This very successful publication provides readers with all the information related to TES in one resource, along with a variety of applications across the energy/power and construction sectors, as well as, new to this edition, the transport industry. After an introduction to TES systems, editor Dr. Prof. Luisa Cabeza and her team of expert authors consider the source, design and operation of the use of water, molten salts, concrete, aquifers, boreholes and a variety of phase-change materials for TES systems, before analyzing and simulating underground TES systems.
This edition benefits from 5 new chapters covering the most advanced technologies including sorption systems, thermodynamic and dynamic modelling as well as applications to the transport industry and the environmental and economic aspects of TES. It will benefit researchers and academics of energy systems and thermal energy storage, construction engineering academics, engineers and practitioners in the energy and power industry, as well as architects of plants and storage systems and R&D managers.
Key Features
- Includes five brand new chapters covering Sorption systems, Thermodynamic and dynamic models, applications to the transport sector, environmental aspects of TES and economic aspects of TES
- All existing chapters are updated and revised to reflect the most recent advances in the research and technologies of the field
- Reviews heat storage technologies, including the use of water, molten salts, concrete and boreholes in one comprehensive resource
- Describes latent heat storage systems and thermochemical heat storage
- Includes information on the monitoring and control of thermal energy storage systems, and considers their applications in residential buildings, power plants and industry
Readership
Researchers and academics of energy systems and thermal energy storage, as well as construction engineering. Engineers and practitioners in energy, power and construction, as well as architects of plants and storage facilities. R&D managers with an interest in thermal energy storage solutions, civil engineers with an interest in passive houses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128198858
Luisa Cabeza Editor
Luisa F. Cabeza is Professor at the University of Lleida (Spain) where she leads the GREA research group. She has co-authored over 100 journal papers and several book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lleida, Spain