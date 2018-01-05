Advances in the Use of Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS): Instrumentation Developments and Applications, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Electron Ionization LC-MS: What is it and why use it?
2. Analysis of psychoactive substances, their metabolites and transformation products in environmental samples using LC-MS
3. New trends in chiral HPLC-MS
4. Comprehensive techniques in LC-MS applications
5. Tools for Unknown identification: Accurate Mass Analysis of Hydraulic Fracturing fluids
6. Advanced LC-MS methods for N-glycan characterization
7. Condensed Phase Membrane Introduction Mass Spectrometry – Continuous, Direct and Online Measurements in Complex Samples
8. Enhancing LC-MS biological analyses using differential mobility techniques (DMS and FAIMS)
9. ESI and APCI LC-MS/MS in model investigations on the absorption and transformation of organic xenobiotics by poplar plants (Populus Alba)
10. LC-MS of Emerging Disinfection By-Products
11. The role of tandem mass spectrometry in clinical chemistry: quantification steroid hormone and Vitamin D
12. Some applications of LC-MS in the biomedical field: new analytical methodologies and instrument approaches
13. A step up LC-MS/MS for proteomics
Description
Advances in the Use of Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS): Instrumentation Developments and Application, Volume 79, highlights the most recent LC-MS evolutions through a series of contributions by world renowned scientists that will lead the readers through the most recent innovations in the field and their possible applications.
Many authoritative books on LC-MS are already present in market, describing in detail the different interfaces and their principles of operation. This book focuses more on new trends, starting with the innovations of each technique, to the most progressive challenges of LC-MS.
Key Features
- Presents an understanding of the new advancements in LC and MS which are essential for a step forward in LC-MS applications
- Provides insight into the state-of-the-art in the currently available LC-MS interfaces and their principle of use
- Expounds on the new frontiers in LC-MS and their application potential
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, consultants working in any field in which LC-MS is technique of choice, looking for up-to-date and complete information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639158
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639141
About the Serial Volume Editors
Achille Cappiello Serial Volume Editor
Achille Cappiello, Istituto di Scienze Chimiche, Universitá degli Studi di Urbino, Urbino, Italy
Pierangela Palma Serial Volume Editor
Pierangela Palma,Istituto di Scienze Chimiche, Universitá degli Studi di Urbino, Urbino, Italy
