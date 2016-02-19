Advances in the Teaching of Modern Languages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118406, 9781483185880

Advances in the Teaching of Modern Languages

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: G. Mathieu
eBook ISBN: 9781483185880
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 224
Description

Advances in the Teaching of Modern Languages is a compilation of essays that addresses such issues as the development made in using machines as instructors in language education. A section also highlights the effectiveness of machines in teaching humans a certain language. Essay such as Oklahoma Revisited features the experimental teaching machine named the AVID. The book also contains essays that expound on the necessity of retaining human instructors in the language department. A section discusses the importance of training the foreign language teachers. Methods that improve the ability of the teachers to effectively teach the students are enumerated. Aspects of the language such as phonetics, phonology, graphemes, lexical variation drills, and audio- lingual techniques are covered. The text will be a useful learning tool for primary and secondary instructors who teach English and other foreign languages. The book will also benefit researchers and professionals in the field of language education.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. Oklahoma Revisited

II. A Model for Research in Programmed Self-Instruction

III. A Study of Programmed Self-Instruction for Seventh-Grade Learners

IV. Toward Self-Instruction in Foreign Language Learning

V. Programming Second Language Reading

VI. The Pauseless Tape in Programmed Pattern Drills

VII. Modern Greek Self-Taught: First Step to a National Library

VIII. Closing the Circle: Training the Teachers' Teachers

IX. Observation of Demonstration Classes as a Method of Teaching Teachers

X. A Model Design for the In-Service Training of Foreign Language Teachers

XI. Continuum in Language Learning

XII. Prospects for FLES

About the Contributors

