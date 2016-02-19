Advances in the Teaching of Modern Languages
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in the Teaching of Modern Languages is a compilation of essays that addresses such issues as the development made in using machines as instructors in language education. A section also highlights the effectiveness of machines in teaching humans a certain language. Essay such as Oklahoma Revisited features the experimental teaching machine named the AVID. The book also contains essays that expound on the necessity of retaining human instructors in the language department. A section discusses the importance of training the foreign language teachers. Methods that improve the ability of the teachers to effectively teach the students are enumerated. Aspects of the language such as phonetics, phonology, graphemes, lexical variation drills, and audio- lingual techniques are covered. The text will be a useful learning tool for primary and secondary instructors who teach English and other foreign languages. The book will also benefit researchers and professionals in the field of language education.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Oklahoma Revisited
II. A Model for Research in Programmed Self-Instruction
III. A Study of Programmed Self-Instruction for Seventh-Grade Learners
IV. Toward Self-Instruction in Foreign Language Learning
V. Programming Second Language Reading
VI. The Pauseless Tape in Programmed Pattern Drills
VII. Modern Greek Self-Taught: First Step to a National Library
VIII. Closing the Circle: Training the Teachers' Teachers
IX. Observation of Demonstration Classes as a Method of Teaching Teachers
X. A Model Design for the In-Service Training of Foreign Language Teachers
XI. Continuum in Language Learning
XII. Prospects for FLES
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185880