Advances in the Study of Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120045143, 9780080582757

Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 14

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jay Rosenblatt Colin Beer Marie-Claire Busnel Peter Slater
eBook ISBN: 9780080582757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1984
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
144.00
122.40
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582757

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Jay Rosenblatt Serial Editor

Dr. Jay S. Rosenblatt is the Daniel S. Lehrman Professor of Psychobiology in the Psychology Department of Rutgers University-Newark Campus, Newark, NJ. He is an Associate of the Animal Behavior Society and the American Psychological Association and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Göteborg University in Sweden and National University of Education at a Distance, Madrid. His interests include the study of parental behavior and behavioral development among animals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Colin Beer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Animal Behavior, Rutgers University - Newark, New Jersey

Marie-Claire Busnel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physiologie Acoustiqu, Institut National de le Recherche Agronomique, Ministere de l' Agriculture, Jouy en Josas (S. et O.), France

Peter Slater Serial Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.