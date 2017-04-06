Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 49

Sue Healy is a Reader in the School of Biology at the University of St Andrews, UK. She studied zoology and physiology at the University of Otago, New Zealand before she received her DPhil (1991) at the University of Oxford, UK. She was a Junior Research Fellow at Oxford (St John’s College, 1991-1993) before taking positions at the University of Newcastle (1993-1999), the University of Edinburgh (1999-2008) and the University of St Andrews (2009- ). She works on the role of adaptation on animal cognition, with especial interests in testing abilities of animals under field conditions and determining relationships between behaviour and the brain. She has worked on food-storing behavior and the hippocampus in birds, sex differences in spatial cognition in birds and mammals, explanations for variation in brain size, cognition in hummingbirds, and nest building in birds. She has published >100 scientific publications and has edited a book Spatial Representation in Animals. She sits on the Council of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (ASAB), serves on several editorial boards and became an Editor for Advances in the Study of Behaviour in 2014.