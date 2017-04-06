Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Why Is Social Behavior Rare in Reptiles? Lessons From Sleepy Lizards
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sociality in Reptiles
- 3. The Biology of Sleepy Lizards
- 4. Monogamy
- 5. Social Networks
- 6. Discussion
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter Two. Behavioral Evidence of Felt Emotions: Approaches, Inferences, and Refinements
- 1. Introduction
- 2. What Is a Felt Emotion?
- 3. Spontaneous Responses to Stimuli
- 4. Changes in Response Following a Drug Treatment
- 5. Motivational Testing
- 6. Epistemological Issues
Chapter Three. Developmental Plasticity: Preparing for Life in a Complex World
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Approaches to the Study of Developmental Plasticity
- 3. When Should Information Be Sampled and When Does It Take Effect?
- 4. Integration of Environmental Information
- 5. Parent–Offspring Conflict
- 6. Fitness
- 7. Added Value From Adding Complexity?
Chapter Four. Covetable Corpses and Plastic Beetles—The Socioecological Behavior of Burying Beetles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Burying Beetles Behavior and Ecology
- 3. What Socioecological Problems Do Burying Beetles Face?
- 4. Body Size Matters
- 5. Sex Roles in Parental Care and the Coevolution of Mating and Parental Care Behaviors
- 6. Sex Differences in the Plasticity of Behavior and Sexual Selection
- 7. Summary and Future Directions
Chapter Five. Mechanisms of Communication and Cognition in Chickadees: Explaining Nature in the Lab and Field
- 1. Introduction: Combining the Fields of Comparative Cognition and Behavioral Ecology
- 2. Natural History of Chickadees
- 3. Chickadee Acoustic Communication
- 4. Production and Perception of Chickadee Vocalizations: Investigating Communication Using Complementary Techniques
- 5. Summary of Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter Six. Behavioral Adaptations to Invasive Species: Benefits, Costs, and Mechanisms of Change
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of Pressures Imposed by Invaders and Behavioral Responses
- 3. Ecological Significance of Behavioral Adaptations—Benefits and Costs
- 4. Selective Pressures Vary Across Life Stages
- 5. Mechanisms of Behavioral Change
- 6. Effects of Behavioral Adaptations on Other Traits
- 7. Conclusion
Chapter Seven. Scramble Competition Polygyny in Terrestrial Arthropods
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mating Systems of Terrestrial Invertebrates
- 3. Scramble Competition in Terrestrial Invertebrates
- 4. How Does Female Ecology Influence Scramble Competition?
- 5. Male Traits Associated With Scramble Competition
- 6. Scramble Competition as an Alternative to Defense
- 7. Exploitation of Scrambling Males by Deceptive Predators, Parasitoids, and Plants
- 8. The Dangers of Scrambling Toward Cannibalistic Females
- 9. Conclusions
Chapter Eight. Communication in Animal Social Networks: A Missing Link?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Brief Overview of Animal Networks
- 3. How Signaling Reflects Social Networks
- 4. How Signaling Affects Proximity Networks
- 5. Consequences for Social Networks When Signals Do Not Get Their Message Across
- 6. Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter Nine. The Self-organization of Social Complexity in Group-Living Animals: Lessons From the DomWorld Model
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Competitive Interactions in Groups
- 3. The Sexes
- 4. Dominance and Cognition
- 5. Personality and Dominance
- 6. Affiliative and Competitive Interactions in Groups
- 7. Self-organized Coalitions
- 8. Self-organized Patterns of Contra-support
- 9. Discussion and Conclusion
Description
Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 49 provides users with the latest insights in this ever-evolving field. Users will find new information on a variety of species, including social behaviors in reptiles, the behavioral evidence of felt emotions, a section on developmental plasticity, a chapter on covetable corpses and plastic beetles and the socioecological behavior of burying beetles, and a section on the mechanisms of communication and cognition in chickadees. This volume makes another important contribution to the development of the field by presenting theoretical ideas and research findings to professionals studying animal behavior and related fields.
Researchers in a variety of behavioral fields will find this longstanding series, initiated over 40 years ago, to be a go-to resource for the study of animal behavior.
Key Features
- Initiated over 40 years ago to serve the increasing number of scientists engaged in the study of animal behavior
- Makes another important contribution to the development of the field
- Presents theoretical ideas and research to those studying animal behavior and related fields
Readership
Graduate students and researchers who study animal behavior (ecologists, evolutionary biologists, geneticists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, neurobiologists, developmental psychobiologists, ethologists, comparative psychologists)
