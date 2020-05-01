Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Ecological determinants of sex roles and female sexual selection
Leigh Simmons
2. Sensory information in social insects
Natalie Hempel
3. How the material basis of colors impacts how they evolve, participate in behavioral interactions, and interface with other life history characters
Nathan Morehouse
4. Copulatory behavior and genital morphology in vertebrates
Patricia Brennan
5. Fiddler crabs
Jan Michael Hemmi
6. Evolution of female coloration, what have we learned from birds in general and blue tits in particular
Claire Doutreland
7. Cooperative breeding in birds
Sjouke Anne Kingma
8. Proximate and ultimate influences on social behavior
Alex Ophir
9. Fairy wrens
Andrew Cockburn
Description
Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 52, provides users with the latest insights in this ever-evolving field. Users will find new information on a variety of species, including ecological determinants of sex roles and female sexual selection, copulatory behavior and genital morphology in vertebrates, proximate and ultimate influences on social behavior, among others.
Key Features
- Serves the increasing number of scientists engaged in the study of animal behavior
- Makes another important contribution to the development of the field
- Presents theoretical ideas and research to those studying animal behavior and related fields
Readership
Graduate students and researchers who study animal behavior (ecologists, evolutionary biologists, geneticists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, neurobiologists, developmental psychobiologists, ethologists, comparative psychologists)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207253
About the Editors
Marc Naguib Editor
Marc Naguib is professor in Behavioural Ecology at the Animal Sciences Department of Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He studied biology at the Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany and received his PhD (1995) at UNC Chapel Hill, NC in the US. After his PhD held positions at the Freie Universitaet Berlin (1995-1999) and Bielefeld University (2000-2007) in Germany, and at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology (2008-2011), until he was appointed in 2011 as Chair of the Behavioural Ecology Group at Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He is specialized in vocal communication, social behaviour, animal personality and the effects of conditions experienced during early development on behaviour and life history traits, mainly using song birds as model. His research group is also involved in animal welfare research using farm animals. He has served for many years on the council of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (ASAB) and of the Ethologische Gesellschaft. He published > 80 scientific publications and has been Editor for Advances in the Study of Behaviour since 2003. Since 2014 he is Executive Editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Behavioural Ecology Group, Department of Animal Sciences Wageningen University, The Netherlands