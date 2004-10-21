Advances in the Science of Victorian Brown Coal
1st Edition
Description
Over the past decade, extensive research has been conducted on the subject of coal as one of the world’s leading energy sources. The current and future status of this resource is a topic of considerable interest to the largest world economies, including the US, Japan, China and Europe.
Advances in the Science of Victorian Brown Coal provides critical reviews of the information and research published over this time, giving the reader an authoritative overview of the science surrounding this important topic.
Key Features
- Critical review of recent research surrounding the utilization of brown coal. Key issues addressed include maximized efficiency and minimized environmental impacts
- Focuses on Victorian Brown Coal within the context of biomass and bituminous coal
- A critical thermodynamic overview of various advanced power generation technologies
Readership
Researchers and students investigating power generation using coal and biomass
Table of Contents
Introduction; Structure and properties of Victorian brown coal; water in brown coal and dewatering; pryolysis of brown coal; gasification and combustion of brown coal; conversion of Coal-N and Coal-S during pryolysis, gasification and combustion; An thermodynamic overview of advanced power generation technologies using brown coal; liquefaction of brown coal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 21st October 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080442693