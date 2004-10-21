Advances in the Science of Victorian Brown Coal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080442693, 9780080526447

Advances in the Science of Victorian Brown Coal

1st Edition

Authors: Chun - Zhu Li
eBook ISBN: 9780080526447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080442693
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st October 2004
Page Count: 484
Description

Over the past decade, extensive research has been conducted on the subject of coal as one of the world’s leading energy sources. The current and future status of this resource is a topic of considerable interest to the largest world economies, including the US, Japan, China and Europe.

Advances in the Science of Victorian Brown Coal provides critical reviews of the information and research published over this time, giving the reader an authoritative overview of the science surrounding this important topic.

Key Features

  • Critical review of recent research surrounding the utilization of brown coal. Key issues addressed include maximized efficiency and minimized environmental impacts
  • Focuses on Victorian Brown Coal within the context of biomass and bituminous coal
  • A critical thermodynamic overview of various advanced power generation technologies

Readership

Researchers and students investigating power generation using coal and biomass

Table of Contents

Introduction; Structure and properties of Victorian brown coal; water in brown coal and dewatering; pryolysis of brown coal; gasification and combustion of brown coal; conversion of Coal-N and Coal-S during pryolysis, gasification and combustion; An thermodynamic overview of advanced power generation technologies using brown coal; liquefaction of brown coal

About the Author

Chun - Zhu Li

