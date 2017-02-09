Advances in the Management of Mandibular Condylar Fractures, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509732, 9780323509923

Advances in the Management of Mandibular Condylar Fractures, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Steed
eBook ISBN: 9780323509923
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509732
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th February 2017
Description

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, edited by Dr. Martin Steed, focuses on Advances in the Management of Mandibular Condylar Fractures. Articles will feature Classification Systems for Condylar Process and Diacapitular Fractures; Anatomy and Biomechanics of Condylar Fractures; Matching Surgical Approach to Condylar Fracture Type; Soft Tissue Trauma in the TMJ Region Associated with Condylar Fractures; Plating Options for Fixation of Condylar Neck and Base Fractures; Management of Pediatric/Adolescent Condylar Fractures; Virtual Surgical Planning and Intraoperative Imaging in the Management of High Velocity Ballistic Facial and Condylar Injuries; The Biology of Open versus Closed Treatment of Condylar Fractures; The Role of Intra-articular Surgery in the Management of Mandibular Condylar Head Fractures; Secondary Treatment of Malocclusion/Malunion Secondary to Condylar Fractures; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323509923
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323509732

About the Authors

Martin Steed Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Medical University of South Carolina

