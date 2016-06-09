Advances in Technical Nonwovens
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to technical nonwovens
Part I - Developments in materials and manufacturing technologies
2. Developments in fibres for technical nonwovens
3. Developments in the use of green (biodegradable), recycled and biopolymer materials in technical nonwovens
4. Developments in the use of nanofibres in nonwovens
5. Developments in manufacturing techniques for technical nonwovens
6. Methods for characterisation of nonwoven structure, property and performance
7. Developments in composite nonwovens
8. Developments in nonwoven materials for medical applications
Part II – Applications
9. Developments in nonwovens for automotive textiles
10. Nonwoven fabric filters
11. Developments in nonwovens as specialist membranes in batteries and supercapacitors
12. Developments in nonwovens as geotextiles
13. Developments in nonwovens as agrotextiles
14. Developments in the use of nonwovens in building and construction
15. Developments in the use of nonwovens in home furnishings
16. Developments in the use of nonwovens in packaging
17. Developments in nonwovens for bandages and wound dressings
18. Developments in the use of nonwovens for disposable hygiene products
Description
Advances in Technical Nonwovens presents the latest information on the nonwovens industry, a dynamic and fast-growing industry with recent technological innovations that are leading to the development of novel end-use applications.
The book reviews key developments in technical nonwoven manufacturing, specialist materials, and applications, with Part One covering important developments in materials and manufacturing technologies, including chapters devoted to fibers for technical nonwovens, the use of green recycled and biopolymer materials, and the application of nanofibres.
The testing of nonwoven properties and the specialist area of composite nonwovens are also reviewed, with Part Two offering a detailed and wide-ranging overview of the many applications of technical nonwovens that includes chapters on automotive textiles, filtration, energy applications, geo- and agrotextiles, construction, furnishing, packaging and medical and hygiene products.
Key Features
- Provides systematic coverage of trends, developments, and new technology in the field of technical nonwovens
- Focuses on the needs of the nonwovens industry with a clear emphasis on applied technology
- Contains contributions from an international team of authors edited by an expert in the field
- Offers a detailed and wide-ranging overview of the many applications of technical nonwovens that includes chapters on automotive textiles, filtration, energy applications, geo- and agrotextiles, and more
Readership
Industry professionals, academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the field of nonwoven science and technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 9th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005750
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005842
Reviews
"...covers important developments in materials and manufacturing technologies, and includes chapters devoted to fibres for technical nonwovens, the use of green recycled and biopolymer materials, and the application of nanofibres." --Asian Textile Journal
About the Editors
George Kellie Editor
Dr Kellie has worked in industry with major nonwovens and paper manufacturing companies and started Kellie Solutions more than 10 years ago. Since then he has consulted for some of the largest and most successful nonwovens companies in the world as well as presenting at a number of conferences for EDANA, the international association for the nonwovens and related industries. Recent work has included a submission on nanotechnology to the UK House of Lords Science & Technology Committee, and international presentations on nonwovens in advanced automotive applications and composite plastics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kellie Solutions Ltd., UK