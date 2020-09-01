Advances in Sustainable Polymer Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Importance of Sustainable Polymers for Modern Society and Development
Rezaur Rahman
2. Physical and Chemical Properties of Sustainable Polymers and Their Blends
Md. Saiful Islam
3. Sustainable Reinforcers for Polymer Composites
Md. Saiful Islam
4. Sustainable Resin Systems for Polymer Composites
Faisal I. Chowdhury
5. Use of Sustainable Polymers to Make Green Composites
Muhammad Khusairy Bin Bakri
6. Electrical Properties in Reinforced Polymer Composites
Perry Law Nyuk Khui
7. Processing, Characterization and Rheological Behavior of Sustainable Polymer Composites
Khairuddin Sanaullah
8. Applications of Sustainable Polymer Composites in Automobile and Aerospace Application
Adamu Muhammad
9. Hybrid Sustainable Polymer Composites
Mahabub Hasan
10. Nano Reinforcement in Sustainable Polymer Composites
Muhammad Khusairy Bin Bakri
11. Life cycle assessment of Sustainable composites
Elammaran Jayamani
12. Recycling of Sustainable polymers and composites
Perry Law Nyuk Khui
Description
Sustainable polymer composites have gained increased attention from both academic researchers and industrial manufacturers due to the improvement in their physico-mechanical, thermal and barrier properties when compared to more conventional materials. Their dimensions, biodegradable character, cost-effectiveness and sustainability are one of the main stimuli for this increasing demand. Bio-products based on biopolymer and bio-composites are widely gaining increased attention mainly due to their sustainable and biodegradable properties, compared to conventional polymers and composites. However, it is difficult to achieve uniform dispersion between the filler and matrix as it easily forms agglomerations. Production of sustainable polymer composites with high mechanical and thermal properties is also limited. There has been rapid progress in processing possibilities to produce nanocomposites based on various biodegradable fillers. Advances in Sustainable Polymer Composites reviews all these recent scientific findings in one place and will be of great interest for researchers and postgraduate students, who are concerned with the production and use of sustainable polymers and composites as an innovative new material.
The book discusses the importance of sustainable polymers in terms of unsustainable current practices and how to address environmental and economic issues. Attention is focused on the physical, chemical, and electrical properties of these composites. It also looks at the life cycle of both single and hybrid polymers and nanocomposites. The chapters cover the latest research findings on sustainable polymer composites with various filler loadings and their improvement on compatibility. From the viewpoint of polymer composites, this book covers not only well-known sustainable future trends in sustainable polymers and composites, but also advanced materials produced from micro, nano and pico-scale fillers that achieve better physical, mechanical, morphological and thermal properties.
Key Features
- Features advanced materials produced from micro, nano and pico-scale fillers
- Emphasis is placed on modelling and prediction of thermal, rheological and mechanical behavior
- Covers various types of fillers and different reinforcement agents
- Focuses on all aspects of the fabrication, characterization and potential applications
- Addresses in a clear and solid way successful sustainability approaches and solutions
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in the development and commercialization of sustainable polymers composites and their associated products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203385
About the Editors
Md Rezaur Rahman
Md Rezaur Rahman is currently working as a Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor), at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Energy Sustainability, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Malaysia. He has also been a Visiting Research Fellow at the Faculty of Engineering, Tokushima University, Japan since June 2012. Previously he worked as a teaching assistant, at the Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and as a research leader on various projects for the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia. He was appointed as an external supervisor for the Faculty of Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia in 2015. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research and industry. His area of research includes: Conducting Polymers, Silica/Clay dispersed elastomeric polymer nanocomposites, Hybrid Filled loaded Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Nanocellulose (cellulose nanocrystals and nanofibrillar) cellulose Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Chemical Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres including Jute, coir, Sisal, kenaf, hemp and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 3 book chapters, and more than 65 papers in international journals. He is also a reviewer for several high impact ISI journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Department of Chemical Engineering and Energy Sustainability, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, Malaysia