Sustainable polymer composites have gained increased attention from both academic researchers and industrial manufacturers due to the improvement in their physico-mechanical, thermal and barrier properties when compared to more conventional materials. Their dimensions, biodegradable character, cost-effectiveness and sustainability are one of the main stimuli for this increasing demand. Bio-products based on biopolymer and bio-composites are widely gaining increased attention mainly due to their sustainable and biodegradable properties, compared to conventional polymers and composites. However, it is difficult to achieve uniform dispersion between the filler and matrix as it easily forms agglomerations. Production of sustainable polymer composites with high mechanical and thermal properties is also limited. There has been rapid progress in processing possibilities to produce nanocomposites based on various biodegradable fillers. Advances in Sustainable Polymer Composites reviews all these recent scientific findings in one place and will be of great interest for researchers and postgraduate students, who are concerned with the production and use of sustainable polymers and composites as an innovative new material.

The book discusses the importance of sustainable polymers in terms of unsustainable current practices and how to address environmental and economic issues. Attention is focused on the physical, chemical, and electrical properties of these composites. It also looks at the life cycle of both single and hybrid polymers and nanocomposites. The chapters cover the latest research findings on sustainable polymer composites with various filler loadings and their improvement on compatibility. From the viewpoint of polymer composites, this book covers not only well-known sustainable future trends in sustainable polymers and composites, but also advanced materials produced from micro, nano and pico-scale fillers that achieve better physical, mechanical, morphological and thermal properties.