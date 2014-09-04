Advances in Surgery, 2014
1st Edition
Authors: John Cameron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264631
eBook ISBN: 9780323264648
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description
Each year, Advances in Surgery brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.
About the Authors
John Cameron Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA
