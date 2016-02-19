Advances in Sulfur Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780892328680, 9781483284996

Advances in Sulfur Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Eric Block
eBook ISBN: 9781483284996
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 1st October 1994
Page Count: 226
Description

Advances in Sulfur Chemistry, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the four key aspects of sulfur chemistry. This book illustrates the great utility of sulfur in organic synthesis as applied to the synthesis of cyclic compounds, most of which serve as intermediates in the total synthesis of natural products.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of desulfurization using Raney nickel. This text then highlights the extensive research done on compounds containing both phosphorus and sulfur attached to the same carbon atom, revealing synergism involving these adjacent second row heteroatoms. Other chapters consider the significant class of thiaheterocycles and include a discussion of the chemistry of disulfur. The final chapter deals with the chemistry of metal complexes of thiols, with focus on the chemistry, structure, and chemical modeling of the nitrogenase enzyme system, whereby dinitrogen is ultimately reduced to ammonia.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, industrial chemists, and those teaching specialized topics to graduate students.

Table of Contents


﻿Contents

Introduction to the Series: An Editor's Foreword

Preface

Total Synthesis Mediated by Cyclic Sulfides

α-Phosphoryl-Substituted Organosulfur Compounds

Biologically Interesting Small Ring Disulfides

Metal-Thiolate Coordination Chemistry: A Bioinorganic Perspective

Biographical Sketches of the Contributors

Index

About the Editor

Eric Block

