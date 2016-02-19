Advances in Sulfur Chemistry, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the four key aspects of sulfur chemistry. This book illustrates the great utility of sulfur in organic synthesis as applied to the synthesis of cyclic compounds, most of which serve as intermediates in the total synthesis of natural products.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of desulfurization using Raney nickel. This text then highlights the extensive research done on compounds containing both phosphorus and sulfur attached to the same carbon atom, revealing synergism involving these adjacent second row heteroatoms. Other chapters consider the significant class of thiaheterocycles and include a discussion of the chemistry of disulfur. The final chapter deals with the chemistry of metal complexes of thiols, with focus on the chemistry, structure, and chemical modeling of the nitrogenase enzyme system, whereby dinitrogen is ultimately reduced to ammonia.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, industrial chemists, and those teaching specialized topics to graduate students.