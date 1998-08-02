Advances in Structural Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305469, 9780080526492

Advances in Structural Biology, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: S.K. Malhotra J.A. Tuszynski
eBook ISBN: 9780080526492
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305469
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd August 1998
Page Count: 324
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.44
149.12
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (S.K. Malhotra and J.A. Tuszyriski). Regulation of Bidirectional Pigment Granule Movement in Melanophores (H. Nilsson and M. Wallin). Ciliated Cell Electrodynamics: from Cilia and Flagella to Ciliated Sensory Systems (E.M. Insinna). Microtubule Self-Organization as an example of a Biological Turing Structure (J. Tabony and C. Papaseit). Molecular Automata Modeling in Structural Biology (R. Lahoz-Beltra). On the Interaction of Magnetic Fields with Coherent (Bio)chemical Reactions (K. Zioutas, L. Walckiers, M. Pagitsas, D. Sazou, and D. Malchow). Reflections of Biological Signaling: Electronic Conduction may be an Important Intracellular Pathway (J.A. Brown and J.A. Tuszyriski). Ferroelectrics and their Possible Involvement in Biology (N.E. Mavromatos, D.V. Nanopoulos, I. Samaras, and K. Zioutas). Viscoelasticity of Biopolymer Networks and Statistical Mechanics of Semiflexible Polymers (E. Frey, K. Kroy, and J. Wilhelm). Stochastic Data Analysis for the Assembly and Disassembly of Microtubules in Vitro (J.A. Tuszyriski, D. Sept, H. Bolterauer, and H.J. Limbach). Structural and Functional Properties of Tubulin Isotypes (Q. Lu, G.D. Moore, C. Walss, and R.F. Luduena). Single Myosin Molecule Mechanics (A.D. Mehta and J.A. Spudich). Motor Proteins have Highly Correlated Brownian Engines (G.P. Tsironis and K. Lindenberg). Quantum Mechanics in Cell Microtubules: Wild Imagination or Realistic Possibility (N.E. Mavromatos and D.V. Nanopoulos). Index.

Description

Volume 5 in the series Advances in Structural Biology is based upon a selection of articles presented at the Workshop on Molecular Bio-physics of the Cytoskeleton: Microtubule Formation, Structure, Function, and Interactions (August 18-22 1997 at the Banff Conference Centre in Banff, Alberta, Canada). Its main objective was to review the state-of-the-art of the field and stimulate a multidisciplinary investigation into the molecular biology of the cytoskeleton, which is amply manifested in the articles selected and published in this volume.

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080526492
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762305469

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S.K. Malhotra Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

J.A. Tuszynski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.