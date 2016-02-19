Advances In Structural Analysis V4B
1st Edition
Description
Glass Science and Technology, Volume 4B: Advances in Structural Analysis presents the principal methods used to obtain experimental data on glass structure. This book discusses the development of models and data that provide improved and more detailed descriptions of structural features on various scales of structure.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how defects and short-range order in glasses have been considerably elucidated by the techniques of electronic spin resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and small-angle scattering of X-rays. This text then examines how unconventional methods from the perspective of inorganic glasses can provide valuable structural information. Other chapters consider the study of the structure of glasses at various levels of resolution. This book discusses as well the electron microscopic investigation of glasses. The final chapter deals with the anionic constitution of phosphate glasses.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, experimentalists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 4A
List of Contributors
Preface: Contemporary Concepts in Structure
Chapter 1 X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. XAS Techniques
IV. Network Glasses
V. Chalcogenide Glasses and Photostructural Effects
VI. Modified Glasses
VII. Applications
VIII. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Glass
I. Introduction
II. NMR Theory in Glasses
III. Experimental Methods
IV. NMR Investigations of Glass Systems
References
Chapter 3 Electronic Spin Resonance
I. Introduction
II. ESR Theory
III. Transition Group Ions
IV. Defect Centers in Glasses
References
Chapter 4 Electron-Microscope Studies of Glass Structure
I. Introduction-Scope of Electron-Microscope Studies in Glasses
II. Imaging Modes
III. Low-Resolution Studies
IV. High-Resolution Studies
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Mössbauer Effect in Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Applications
IV. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6 Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Scope and Purpose
III. Phosphates
IV. Silicates
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151801