Advances In Structural Analysis V4B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127067070, 9780323151801

Advances In Structural Analysis V4B

1st Edition

Editors: D Uhlmann
eBook ISBN: 9780323151801
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 408
Description

Glass Science and Technology, Volume 4B: Advances in Structural Analysis presents the principal methods used to obtain experimental data on glass structure. This book discusses the development of models and data that provide improved and more detailed descriptions of structural features on various scales of structure.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how defects and short-range order in glasses have been considerably elucidated by the techniques of electronic spin resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and small-angle scattering of X-rays. This text then examines how unconventional methods from the perspective of inorganic glasses can provide valuable structural information. Other chapters consider the study of the structure of glasses at various levels of resolution. This book discusses as well the electron microscopic investigation of glasses. The final chapter deals with the anionic constitution of phosphate glasses.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, experimentalists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 4A

List of Contributors

Preface: Contemporary Concepts in Structure

Chapter 1 X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles

III. XAS Techniques

IV. Network Glasses

V. Chalcogenide Glasses and Photostructural Effects

VI. Modified Glasses

VII. Applications

VIII. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Glass

I. Introduction

II. NMR Theory in Glasses

III. Experimental Methods

IV. NMR Investigations of Glass Systems

References

Chapter 3 Electronic Spin Resonance

I. Introduction

II. ESR Theory

III. Transition Group Ions

IV. Defect Centers in Glasses

References

Chapter 4 Electron-Microscope Studies of Glass Structure

I. Introduction-Scope of Electron-Microscope Studies in Glasses

II. Imaging Modes

III. Low-Resolution Studies

IV. High-Resolution Studies

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Mössbauer Effect in Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Applications

IV. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6 Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Scope and Purpose

III. Phosphates

IV. Silicates

V. Conclusions

References

Index

