Advances In Structural Analysis V4B

Glass Science and Technology, Volume 4B: Advances in Structural Analysis presents the principal methods used to obtain experimental data on glass structure. This book discusses the development of models and data that provide improved and more detailed descriptions of structural features on various scales of structure.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how defects and short-range order in glasses have been considerably elucidated by the techniques of electronic spin resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and small-angle scattering of X-rays. This text then examines how unconventional methods from the perspective of inorganic glasses can provide valuable structural information. Other chapters consider the study of the structure of glasses at various levels of resolution. This book discusses as well the electron microscopic investigation of glasses. The final chapter deals with the anionic constitution of phosphate glasses.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, experimentalists, and research workers.