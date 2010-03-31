Advances in Structural Adhesive Bonding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Adhesive selection: Key issues in selecting the right adhesive; Advances in epoxy adhesives; Advances in polyurethane structural adhesives; Advances in structural silicone adhesives; Advances in cyanoacrylate and anaerobic adhesives; Advances in acrylic structural adhesives; Advances in nanoparticle reinforcement in structural adhesives. Part 2 Adherends, surfaces and pre-treatments: Improvements in bonding metals (steel, aluminium); Advances in bonding plastics; Advances in bonding composites. Part 3 Joint design: Selecting the right joint design and fabrication techniques; Life prediction for bonded joints in composite material based on actual fatigue damage; Improving adhesive joint design using fracture mechanics; Developments in testing adhesive joints; Advances in testing adhesively-bonded composites. Part 4 Environmental effects and durability of adhesives: Designing adhesive joints for fatigue and creep load conditions; Improving bonding in high and low temperatures; Assessing and improving bonding in wet conditions; Improving bonding in hostile chemical environments.
Description
Adhesive bonding is often effective, efficient, and often necessary way to join mechanical structures. This important book reviews the most recent improvements in adhesive bonding and their wide-ranging potential in structural engineering.
Part one reviews advances in the most commonly used groups of structural adhesives with chapters covering topics such as epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and acrylic adhesives. The second set of chapters covers the various types of adherends and pre-treatment methods for a range of structural materials such as metals, composites and plastics. Chapters in Part three analyse methods and techniques with topics on joint design, life prediction, fracture mechanics and testing. The final group of chapters gives useful and practical insights into the problems and solutions of adhesive bonding in a variety of hostile environments such as chemical, wet and extreme temperatures.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Advances in structural adhesive bonding is a standard reference for structural and chemical engineers in industry and the academic sector.
Key Features
- Reviews advances in the most commonly used groups of structural adhesives including epoxy, silicone and acrylic adhesives
- Examines key issues in adhesive selection featuring substrate compatibility and manufacturing demands
- Documents advances in bonding metals, plastics and composites recognising problems and limitations
Readership
Adhesive specialists; Design engineers; Structural and chemical engineers in industry and the academic sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 31st March 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698058
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694357
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014462
Reviews
"…well presented and an easy read. … should appeal to adhesive specialists due its breadth of coverage and to manufacturing and design engineers who wish to gain an appreciation of new technology in adhesive joining." --Engineering Failure Analysis
"This book should serve as an excellent reference to anyone involved with structural adhesives., Materials World
Overall, I found this to be an excellent book and it has already proved useful to me in my work. I would strongly recommend it to anyone with an interest in the area. 10/10." --Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
DA Dillard Editor
David A. Dillard is the Adhesive and Sealant Science Professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA and is known for his ongoing research in test methods and design procedures for adhesive joints and their durability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA