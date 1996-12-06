Advances in Steel Structures ICASS '96

These two volumes of proceedings contain 11 invited keynote papers and 172 contributed papers presented at the International Conference on Advances in Steel Structures held on 11-14 December 1996 in Hong Kong. The papers cover a wide spectrum of topics and have been contributed from over 20 countries around the world. The conference, the first ever of its kind in Hong Kong, provided a forum for discussion and dissemination by researchers and designers of recent advances in the analysis, behaviour, design and construction of steel structures.

The papers in the proceedings report the current state-of-the-art and point to the future directions of structural steel research. Volume I contains 93 papers on the analysis, behaviour, design and construction of framed structures and bridges, with 90 papers in Volume II dealing with plates, shells, analysis, optimization and computer applications, dynamics and seismic design, fatigue, and soil-structure interaction.