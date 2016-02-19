Advances in Standards and Methodology in Spectrophotometry, Volume 2

Introduction. Aspects of the development of colorimetric analysis and quantitative molecular spectroscopy in the ultraviolet-visible region (D.T. Burns). Basic Concepts. Recent advances in analytical spectrometry (A. Townshend). Spectrometry for color measurement (C.S. McCamy). Fluorescence spectrometry in analytical chemistry and color science (K.D. Mielenz). High-Accuracy Spectrometry. The new automated reference spectrophotometer at NPL (G.H.C. Freeman). High-accuracy gonioreflectance spectrometry at the PTB (W. Erb). National scales of spectrometry in the U.S. (J.J. Hsia). Standards and Calibration. Physical standards in absorption and reflection spectrophotometry (J.F. Verrill). Chemical calibration standards for molecular absorption spectrometry (R. Mavrodineanu, R.W. Burke). Liquid standards in fluorescence spectrometry (R.A. Velapoldi). Solid standards in fluorescence spectrometry (R.A. McKinnon). Colour standards (F. Malkin). Metrology and standards at NPL for the infrared region (F.J.J. Clarke). Stray radiation (W.I. Kaye). Diagnostic performance evaluation of spectrophotometers (A.R. Robertson). Modern Spectrometry Instrumentation Arrays and Lasers. The physics of solid-state image sensors (G.P. Weckler). The role of photodiode array spectrometry in analytical chemistry (C. Burgess). Tunable dye laser spectrometry (A.R. Schaefer, N.P. Fox). New Trends in Fourier Transform and IR Spectrometry. Theory and practice in FT spectrometry (A.S. Gilbert). Dispersive vs FTIR photometric accuracy - can it be measured? (M.A. Ford). High resolution visible/ultra-violet Fourier transform spectroscopy (A.P. Thorne). Determination of the optical constants of solids by dispersive FT spectrometry (T.J. Parker). Poster Abstracts. Optical methods of improving test strip performance (M.A. Genshaw, K.A. Ruggiero). Wavelength standards for UV/visible spectrophotometers (D. Irish). Reproducibility of color measurement (H. Hemmendinger). Stability of neutral density glass absorbance standards (D. Irish, B. Popplewell). Automated detector linearity measurements (T.M. Goodman). The effect of measuring geometry on color matching (D.C. Rich). Correction methods for integrating sphere measurement of hemispherical reflectance (J.A. Compton, F.J.J. Clarke). Infrared hemispherical reflectance and transmittance facility (F.J.J. Clarke, J.A. Larkin). Calibration of fluorescent materials (R.A. McKinnon). Lead sulphide detectors: their characterization and use in spectrophotometry and spectroradiometry (G.H.C. Freeman). Subject Index.