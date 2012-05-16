Advances in Sponge Science: Phylogeny, Systematics, Ecology, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1- Deep Phylogeny and Evolution of Sponges (Phylum Porifera)
Gert Wörheide, Martin Dohrmann, Dirk Erpenbeck, Claire Larroux,
Manuel Maldonado, Oliver Voigt, Carole Borchiellini and Denis Lavrov
2- Sponge Systematics Facing new challenges
Paco Cárdenas, Thierry Pérez and Nicole Boury-Esnault
3- The role of sponges in the Mesoamerican barrier-reef ecosystem, Belize
Klaus Rützler
4- Ecological interactions and the distribution, abundance, and diversity of sponges
Janie Wulff
5- Sponge ecology in the molecular era
Maria J. Uriz and Xavier Turon
Description
On of two special issues of Advances in Marine Biology focusing on sponge science it features comprehensive reviews of the latest studies that are advancing our understanding of the fascinating marine phylum Porifera. The selected contributors are internationally renowned researchers in their respective fields and provide a thorough overview of the state-of-the-art of sponge science
Key Features
- This volume will become a reference to marine biologists with interest in benthic ecology and biotic interactions, including symbiosis chemical and molecular ecology systematics, phylogeny, and evolution sponge culture and tissue engineering
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 16th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877918
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877871
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mikel Becerro Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Studies, (CEAB, CSIC), Spain