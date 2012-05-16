Advances in Sponge Science: Phylogeny, Systematics, Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123877871, 9780123877918

Advances in Sponge Science: Phylogeny, Systematics, Ecology, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mikel Becerro
eBook ISBN: 9780123877918
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123877871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th May 2012
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.00
118.15
189.94
161.45
201.00
170.85
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
196.00
166.60
119.00
101.15
148.00
125.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. 1- Deep Phylogeny and Evolution of Sponges (Phylum Porifera)

    Gert Wörheide, Martin Dohrmann, Dirk Erpenbeck, Claire Larroux,

    Manuel Maldonado, Oliver Voigt, Carole Borchiellini and Denis Lavrov

    2- Sponge Systematics Facing new challenges

    Paco Cárdenas, Thierry Pérez and Nicole Boury-Esnault

    3- The role of sponges in the Mesoamerican barrier-reef ecosystem, Belize

    Klaus Rützler

    4- Ecological interactions and the distribution, abundance, and diversity of sponges

    Janie Wulff

    5- Sponge ecology in the molecular era

    Maria J. Uriz and Xavier Turon

Description

On of two special issues of  Advances in Marine Biology focusing on sponge science it features comprehensive reviews of the latest studies that are advancing our understanding of the fascinating marine phylum Porifera. The selected contributors are internationally renowned researchers in their respective fields and provide a thorough overview of the state-of-the-art of sponge science

Key Features

  • This volume will become a reference to marine biologists with interest in benthic ecology and biotic interactions, including symbiosis chemical and molecular ecology systematics, phylogeny, and evolution sponge culture and tissue engineering

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123877918
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123877871

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mikel Becerro Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Advanced Studies, (CEAB, CSIC), Spain

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.