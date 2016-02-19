Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Contents of Volumes 1 and 2
The Role of Geology in Lunar Exploration
I. Geological Aspects of Lunar Exploration Programs
II. The Application of Geology to Selected Lunar Exploration Phases
III. Use of Geological Tools in Lunar Exploration
IV. Lunar Exploration Sites and Missions
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Venus as an Astronautical Objective
I. Introduction
II. Astronomical Considerations
III. Astronautical Considerations
IV. Concluding Summary
References
Mars as an Astronautical Objective
I. Description
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. A Space-Observation Program
References
The Exploration of Mercury, the Asteroids, The Major Planets and their Satellite Systems, and Pluto
I. Introduction
II. Mercury
III. The Asteroids
IV. The Major Planets
V. Pluto
VI. Conclusion
References
Interplanetary Matter
I. Introduction
II. Velocity and Distribution of Interplanetary Matter
III. Space-Borne Micrometeorite Detectors
IV. Summary
References
Structures of Carrier and Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. General Discussion of Structural Considerations of Carrier and Space Vehicles
III. Structural Design Conditions
IV. Carrier and Space Vehicle Structures
V. Materials for Carrier and Space Vehicles
References
Advanced Nuclear and Solar Propulsion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear-Heated Rockets
III. Nuclear Bomb Propulsion
IV. Thermonuclear Fusion Systems
V. Solar-Heated Rockets
VI. Solar Sailing
VII. Comparison of Various Space Propulsion Systems
VIII. Conclusions
References
Human Factors: Aspects of Weightlessness
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Basic Physics
IV. Physiological and Psychological Effects of Zero g
V. Areas for Further Study
VI. Gravity Simulation or Substitution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 3 presents the development in space science and space technology. This book considers the engineering problems applicable to the attainment of astronautical objectives and examines a critical aspect of manned space flight.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of geology in lunar exploration programs. This text then discusses the preliminary considerations of Venus as an astronautical objective. Other chapters consider a schematic representation of the positions of the Sun, Earth, Mars, and Venus at the approximate times of closest approach of the latter two planets to Earth. This book demonstrates as well that a fuller understanding of each individual body will contribute much to an over-all understanding of the nature and history of the Solar System itself. The final chapter deals with the phenomenon of weightlessness associated with orbital flight.
This book is a valuable resource for astronomers, scientists, and engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224640