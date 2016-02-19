Advances in Space Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199610, 9781483224640

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick I. Ordway
eBook ISBN: 9781483224640
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Contents of Volumes 1 and 2

The Role of Geology in Lunar Exploration

I. Geological Aspects of Lunar Exploration Programs

II. The Application of Geology to Selected Lunar Exploration Phases

III. Use of Geological Tools in Lunar Exploration

IV. Lunar Exploration Sites and Missions

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Venus as an Astronautical Objective

I. Introduction

II. Astronomical Considerations

III. Astronautical Considerations

IV. Concluding Summary

References

Mars as an Astronautical Objective

I. Description

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. A Space-Observation Program

References

The Exploration of Mercury, the Asteroids, The Major Planets and their Satellite Systems, and Pluto

I. Introduction

II. Mercury

III. The Asteroids

IV. The Major Planets

V. Pluto

VI. Conclusion

References

Interplanetary Matter

I. Introduction

II. Velocity and Distribution of Interplanetary Matter

III. Space-Borne Micrometeorite Detectors

IV. Summary

References

Structures of Carrier and Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. General Discussion of Structural Considerations of Carrier and Space Vehicles

III. Structural Design Conditions

IV. Carrier and Space Vehicle Structures

V. Materials for Carrier and Space Vehicles

References

Advanced Nuclear and Solar Propulsion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear-Heated Rockets

III. Nuclear Bomb Propulsion

IV. Thermonuclear Fusion Systems

V. Solar-Heated Rockets

VI. Solar Sailing

VII. Comparison of Various Space Propulsion Systems

VIII. Conclusions

References

Human Factors: Aspects of Weightlessness

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Basic Physics

IV. Physiological and Psychological Effects of Zero g

V. Areas for Further Study

VI. Gravity Simulation or Substitution

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 3 presents the development in space science and space technology. This book considers the engineering problems applicable to the attainment of astronautical objectives and examines a critical aspect of manned space flight.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of geology in lunar exploration programs. This text then discusses the preliminary considerations of Venus as an astronautical objective. Other chapters consider a schematic representation of the positions of the Sun, Earth, Mars, and Venus at the approximate times of closest approach of the latter two planets to Earth. This book demonstrates as well that a fuller understanding of each individual body will contribute much to an over-all understanding of the nature and history of the Solar System itself. The final chapter deals with the phenomenon of weightlessness associated with orbital flight.

This book is a valuable resource for astronomers, scientists, and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224640

About the Editors

Frederick I. Ordway Editor

