Advances in Space Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120373116, 9781483215747

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick I. Ordway
eBook ISBN: 9781483215747
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 524
Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 11

Obituaries—David Forbes Martyn and Étienne Vassy

Foreword

Contents of Previous Volumes and Supplementary Monographs

Advances in Solar and Cosmic X-Ray Astronomy: A Survey of Experimental Techniques and Observational Results

I. Introduction

II. X-Ray Production in Nature

III. Solar X-Ray Astronomy

IV. Cosmic X-Ray Astronomy

V. Concluding Remarks

Appendix: Instrumentation for the Investigation of X-Ray Sources

References

Space Food Systems: Mercury through Apollo

I. Introduction

II. Food Systems

III. Summary

Oxygen from Electrolyzed Lunar Rocks: A Discussion of the Energetics

I. Introduction

II. Oxygen Requirements and Raw Materials

III. Electrical Power Requirements

IV. Thermal Heating

V. Conclusions

Symbols Used in Appendices A and B

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

Human Hibernation and Space Travel

I. The History of Hibernation

II. Natural Mammalian Hibernation

III. Medical Hypothermia and Artificial Hibernation

IV. Human Hibernation and Space Travel

V. Summary

References

The Skylab Orbital Laboratory

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Summary Description

IV. Skylab Missions

V. The Vehicular Elements of Skylab

VI. Major Skylab Systems

VII. Development Program

VIII. Summary

Note on Sources of Skylab Data

The Skylab Experiment Program

I. Introduction

II. Life Sciences

III. Solar Physics

IV. Earth Observations

V. Astrophysics

VI. Engineering and Technology Experiments

VII. Experiment Support Facilities

Note on Sources of Skylab Data

Extrasolar Planetary Systems

Text

Reference

Satellites and Education

I. Introduction

II. Educational Television via Satellite

III. Satellite Educational Television in South America

IV. Objectives and Goals

V. Political Aspects of Regional Organizations

VI. General Program and Plan of Action

Appendix: Direct Reception and Rebroadcasting

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the developments in space science and technology. This book presents the advances in both solar and cosmic X-ray astronomy, all made possible by instruments carried in high altitude balloons, in rockets, and in orbiting satellites.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of solar X-ray phenomena. This text then examines the aspect of manned space flight, with focus on nutrition for astronaut flight crews. Other chapters consider how oxygen may be secured as a result of electrolyzing lunar rocks. This book discusses as well the significance of the Skylab experiments in the context of their disciplines and the part they play in the continuing evolution of space operations. The final chapter deals with the educational satellite, which is one of the most challenging of all practical applications of space technology.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in space science and technology.

