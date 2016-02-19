Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 11
Obituaries—David Forbes Martyn and Étienne Vassy
Foreword
Advances in Solar and Cosmic X-Ray Astronomy: A Survey of Experimental Techniques and Observational Results
I. Introduction
II. X-Ray Production in Nature
III. Solar X-Ray Astronomy
IV. Cosmic X-Ray Astronomy
V. Concluding Remarks
Appendix: Instrumentation for the Investigation of X-Ray Sources
Space Food Systems: Mercury through Apollo
I. Introduction
II. Food Systems
III. Summary
Oxygen from Electrolyzed Lunar Rocks: A Discussion of the Energetics
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen Requirements and Raw Materials
III. Electrical Power Requirements
IV. Thermal Heating
V. Conclusions
Symbols Used in Appendices A and B
Appendix A
Appendix B
Human Hibernation and Space Travel
I. The History of Hibernation
II. Natural Mammalian Hibernation
III. Medical Hypothermia and Artificial Hibernation
IV. Human Hibernation and Space Travel
V. Summary
The Skylab Orbital Laboratory
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Summary Description
IV. Skylab Missions
V. The Vehicular Elements of Skylab
VI. Major Skylab Systems
VII. Development Program
VIII. Summary
The Skylab Experiment Program
I. Introduction
II. Life Sciences
III. Solar Physics
IV. Earth Observations
V. Astrophysics
VI. Engineering and Technology Experiments
VII. Experiment Support Facilities
Extrasolar Planetary Systems
Text
Satellites and Education
I. Introduction
II. Educational Television via Satellite
III. Satellite Educational Television in South America
IV. Objectives and Goals
V. Political Aspects of Regional Organizations
VI. General Program and Plan of Action
Appendix: Direct Reception and Rebroadcasting
Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the developments in space science and technology. This book presents the advances in both solar and cosmic X-ray astronomy, all made possible by instruments carried in high altitude balloons, in rockets, and in orbiting satellites.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of solar X-ray phenomena. This text then examines the aspect of manned space flight, with focus on nutrition for astronaut flight crews. Other chapters consider how oxygen may be secured as a result of electrolyzing lunar rocks. This book discusses as well the significance of the Skylab experiments in the context of their disciplines and the part they play in the continuing evolution of space operations. The final chapter deals with the educational satellite, which is one of the most challenging of all practical applications of space technology.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in space science and technology.
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215747