Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the developments in space science and technology. This book presents the advances in both solar and cosmic X-ray astronomy, all made possible by instruments carried in high altitude balloons, in rockets, and in orbiting satellites.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of solar X-ray phenomena. This text then examines the aspect of manned space flight, with focus on nutrition for astronaut flight crews. Other chapters consider how oxygen may be secured as a result of electrolyzing lunar rocks. This book discusses as well the significance of the Skylab experiments in the context of their disciplines and the part they play in the continuing evolution of space operations. The final chapter deals with the educational satellite, which is one of the most challenging of all practical applications of space technology.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in space science and technology.