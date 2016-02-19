Advances in Solid State Physics
1st Edition
Festkörper Probleme, Volume 12
Editors: O. Madelung
eBook ISBN: 9781483154145
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 690
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154145
About the Editor
O. Madelung
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.