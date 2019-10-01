Advances in Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Future Industrial Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128498705

Advances in Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Future Industrial Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf Nedal Yusuf Abu-Thabit
Paperback ISBN: 9780128498705
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 592
Description

Advances in Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Future Industrial Applications highlights the most common methods and techniques used for synthesizing and applying smart coatings for materials protection in transportation metals and alloys. It covers the testing, characterization and performance evaluation of smart coatings in the transportation industry, providing an in-depth discussion on the challenges and limitations of scaling-up and the spreading use of these types of coatings in the industry. The book concludes with the current prospects and future trends of smart coatings in transportation industry, and includes applicable case studies.

Key Features

  • Discusses the most recent advances and innovation in smart coatings and thin films in the transportation industries
  • Highlights the synthesis methods, processing, testing and characterization of coatings and films
  • Reviews the current prospects and future trends within the industry

Readership

Materials scientists, researchers, engineers, chemists, managers working in the automotive and aerospace industries; university professors, scientists, and students working in advanced materials and coatings

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction

1. Fundamentals of smart coatings and thin films: synthesis, deposition methods and industrial applications

Part 2: Smart Multifunctional Coatings for Corrosion Protection

2. Recent Development in Smart Coatings for Steel Alloys and Their Impact in Steel Industry and Applications

3. Multifunctional and smart organic-inorganic hybrid sol-gel coatings for corrosion protection application

4. Self-healing Corrosion Protective Coatings in Transportation Industries

5. Multi-functional coatings based on smart nano-containers

6. Nano porous aluminum oxide film: Applications and Advances

7. Intelligent anticorrosion saline enabled self-healing coatings

8. Smart Coatings for Magnesium Alloys

9. Smart Coatings on Magnesium Alloys in Transportation Industries

10. Smart hybrid coatings for corrosion protection applications

11. A new generation carbon particles embedded DLC coatings

Part 3: Smart Coatings & Thin Films for Biomedical Applications

12. Shape Memory Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial and Medical Applications

13. Recent Trends In Smart Polymeric Coatings In Biomedicine And Drug Delivering Applications

14. Towards Smart and Durable Nano-ceramic & Nano-bio-ceramic Coatings and their Medical and Industrial Applications

Part 4: Bioinspired and Bio-based Smart Coatings and Thin Films

15. Bioinspired Coatings and Materials

16. Chitosan as anti-corrosion smart coating for aluminum alloys

Part 5: Smart Self-cleaning Coatings with Controlled Wettability

17. Multifunctional layers with nanocontainers of self-healing, self-cleaning and slow release activity

18. Superhydrophobic and Superamphiphobic Smart Surfaces

19. Smart superhydrophobic anticorrosive coatings

Part 6: Smart Antibacterial Coatings & Thin Films

20. Applications and Challenges of Antibacterial Smart Coatings

21. Cationic Polymers Based Antibacterial Smart Coatings

Part 7: Smart Electrically Conductive Coatings & Thin Films

22. Electrically Conducting Polyaniline Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial Applications

23. Nanomaterials for Flexible Transparent Conductive Films and Optoelectronic Devices

About the Editor

Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf

Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA

Nedal Yusuf Abu-Thabit

Dr. Nedal Abu-Thabit holds a Ph.D. in chemistry with specialization in polymer chemistry. Currently, Dr. Nedal is an associate professor in the Chemical & Process Engineering Technology department at Jubail Industrial College. Since 2013, he holds the position of the Program Director for Polymer Engineering Technology major. Dr. Nedal has published more than 20 research articles and reviews in refereed journals, 5 book chapters and 2 patents. His research interests in the areas of polymer synthesis, polymer post-functionalization, synthesis of functional polyelectrolytes for fuel cells applications, water sterilization using nanomaterials, synthesis of electrically conducting polymers for sensing applications, preparation of conductive hydrogels and conductive textiles; and isolation of biopolymers from natural sources. In addition, Dr. Nedal has contributed with many articles in the area of educational polymer chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Course Director of the Polymer Division, Department of Chemical and Process Engineering Technology, Jubail Industrial College, Saudi Arabia

