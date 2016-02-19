Advances in Security Technology
1st Edition
Selected Papers of the Carnahan Conferences on Security Technology 1983-1985
Description
Advances in Security Technology: Selected Papers of the Carnahan Conferences on Security Technology, 1983–1985 focuses on security solutions. The book first discusses securing planning, including technical methods to enhance protection against sabotage and theft. The text elaborates on integrated security systems, including methodology overview and security systems design. The book highlights physical protection systems using activated barriers and development of deployment procedures for activated barriers. Physical protection, barrier technology, and barrier operations are explained. The text discusses intrusion detection systems; developments in long-line ported coaxial intrusion detection sensors; ported coaxial cable sensors for interior applications; and opportunities for photoelectric beams for indoor and outdoor security applications. The book also highlights developments in ultrasonic and infrared motion detectors; vault protection with seismic detector systems; external use of closed-circuit television; and security system applications for fiber optics. The selection is a good source of information for security experts.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I. Security Planning
Technical Methods to Optimize Protection against Sabotage and Theft
Integrated Security System Definition
II. Security Barrier Technology
Physical Protection System Using Activated Barriers
Developing Deployment Procedures for Activated Barriers
III. Intrusion Detection Systems
Burial Medium Effects on Leaky Coaxial Cable Sensors
Developments in Long-Line Ported Coaxial Intrusion Detection Sensors
A Ported Coaxial Cable Sensor for Interior Applications
Opportunities for Photoelectric Beams for Indoor and Outdoor Security Applications
New Developments in Ultrasonic and Infrared Motion Detectors
Vault Protection with Seismic Detector Systems
IV. External Use of Closed-Circuit Television
Various Concepts on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and Camera Layout for a Power Plant Security System
An Evaluation of the Use of Low Light Level Television for Intrusion Control along an International Boundary
Enhancement of Direct Visual and CCTV Surveillance/Assessment Functions at the Perimeters of Controlled Access Sites
V. Security System Applications of Fiber Optics
A Short Review of Fiber-Optics Technology
Application of Fiber-Optic Technology in Security Systems
VI. Security System Control
SENTRAX II: An Integrated Security Display and Control System
VII. Access Control
A Real-Time Positive Identity Verification System
VIII. Unique Security Applications of Technology
Security Robots
Modern Security Uses of Animals
Emergency Monitoring Systems for the Elderly
Index
