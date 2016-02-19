Advances in Security Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900521, 9781483102207

Advances in Security Technology

1st Edition

Selected Papers of the Carnahan Conferences on Security Technology 1983-1985

Editors: Romine (Dick) Deming
eBook ISBN: 9781483102207
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd September 1987
Page Count: 254
Description

Advances in Security Technology: Selected Papers of the Carnahan Conferences on Security Technology, 1983–1985 focuses on security solutions. The book first discusses securing planning, including technical methods to enhance protection against sabotage and theft. The text elaborates on integrated security systems, including methodology overview and security systems design. The book highlights physical protection systems using activated barriers and development of deployment procedures for activated barriers. Physical protection, barrier technology, and barrier operations are explained. The text discusses intrusion detection systems; developments in long-line ported coaxial intrusion detection sensors; ported coaxial cable sensors for interior applications; and opportunities for photoelectric beams for indoor and outdoor security applications. The book also highlights developments in ultrasonic and infrared motion detectors; vault protection with seismic detector systems; external use of closed-circuit television; and security system applications for fiber optics. The selection is a good source of information for security experts.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

I. Security Planning

Technical Methods to Optimize Protection against Sabotage and Theft

Integrated Security System Definition

II. Security Barrier Technology

Physical Protection System Using Activated Barriers

Developing Deployment Procedures for Activated Barriers

III. Intrusion Detection Systems

Burial Medium Effects on Leaky Coaxial Cable Sensors

Developments in Long-Line Ported Coaxial Intrusion Detection Sensors

A Ported Coaxial Cable Sensor for Interior Applications

Opportunities for Photoelectric Beams for Indoor and Outdoor Security Applications

New Developments in Ultrasonic and Infrared Motion Detectors

Vault Protection with Seismic Detector Systems

IV. External Use of Closed-Circuit Television

Various Concepts on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and Camera Layout for a Power Plant Security System

An Evaluation of the Use of Low Light Level Television for Intrusion Control along an International Boundary

Enhancement of Direct Visual and CCTV Surveillance/Assessment Functions at the Perimeters of Controlled Access Sites

V. Security System Applications of Fiber Optics

A Short Review of Fiber-Optics Technology

Application of Fiber-Optic Technology in Security Systems

VI. Security System Control

SENTRAX II: An Integrated Security Display and Control System

VII. Access Control

A Real-Time Positive Identity Verification System

VIII. Unique Security Applications of Technology

Security Robots

Modern Security Uses of Animals

Emergency Monitoring Systems for the Elderly

Index

Romine (Dick) Deming

