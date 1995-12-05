Advances in Research and Applications, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
N.C. Greenham and R.H. Friend, Semiconductor Device Physics of Conjugated Polymers. P.M. Hui and N.F. Johnson, Photonic Band-Gap Materials. A.V. Nurmikko and R.L. Gunshor, Physics and Device Science in II-VI Semiconductor Visible Light Emitters. D.K. Ferry and H.L. Grubin, Modeling of Quantum Transport in Semiconductor Devices. Author Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Author Index.
Description
Solid State Physics, Volume 49 continues the Series' tradition of excellence by focusing on the optical and electronic properties and applications of semiconductors. Three of the chapters deal with stress applications as well as the basic underlying science of semicondutors. All of the topics in this volume are at the cutting-edge of research in the semiconductor field and will be of great interest to the scientific community.
Readership
Materials scientists, solid state physicists, electrical and electronic engineers, and chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 5th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865133
Reviews
@qu:A welcome addition to the series of reviews of modern solid state physics. Every institutional physics library should have it. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE
About the Serial Editors
Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Frans Spaepen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA