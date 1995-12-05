Advances in Research and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077490, 9780080865133

Advances in Research and Applications, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865133
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1995
Page Count: 502
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
258.00
219.30
22000.00
18700.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

N.C. Greenham and R.H. Friend, Semiconductor Device Physics of Conjugated Polymers. P.M. Hui and N.F. Johnson, Photonic Band-Gap Materials. A.V. Nurmikko and R.L. Gunshor, Physics and Device Science in II-VI Semiconductor Visible Light Emitters. D.K. Ferry and H.L. Grubin, Modeling of Quantum Transport in Semiconductor Devices. Author Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Author Index.

Description

Solid State Physics, Volume 49 continues the Series' tradition of excellence by focusing on the optical and electronic properties and applications of semiconductors. Three of the chapters deal with stress applications as well as the basic underlying science of semicondutors. All of the topics in this volume are at the cutting-edge of research in the semiconductor field and will be of great interest to the scientific community.

Readership

Materials scientists, solid state physicists, electrical and electronic engineers, and chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
502
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865133

Reviews

@qu:A welcome addition to the series of reviews of modern solid state physics. Every institutional physics library should have it. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.