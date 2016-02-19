Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 13
Description
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 12, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of radiation biology. Environmental matters are continuing to produce surprises and remain sources of concern. The safe disposal of radioactive waste still is a major problem facing the nuclear power industry. A possible solution is discussed here. New information about the survivors from radiation exposure at Hiroshima and Nagasaki has emphasized the consequences of brain damage in the developing embryo, the importance of late radiation carcinogenesis, and the roles played by age and sex in human radiation responses. It also is prompting an increasing number of scientists involved in radiation protection to question the use of small animal models to quantify late radiation effects in humans. Contributions to this volume deal with experimental and other aspects of those problems.
Finally, increasing confirmation of the dose rate response for densely ionizing radiations has highlighted the hazard they pose to humans in the terrestrial and extraterrestrial environments. Therefore, the intention of agencies in the United States and elsewhere to generate better funded and more scientifically perspicacious programs of space radiation biology is welcome. Possible interests of the military in that regard are also considered.
Table of Contents
Preface
DNA Repair in Yeast: Genetic Control and Biological Consequences
I. Introduction
II. The Excision-Resynthesis Repair Process: The RAD3 Group
III. The Recombinational Repair Process: The RAD52 Group
IV. The Mutagenic Repair Pathway: The RAD6 Group
V. Inducible Repair Functions in Yeast?
VI. Conclusion
References
External Radiation Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Dose
III. Dose-Response Relationships
IV. Dose Rate and Fractionation
V. Quality Factors
VI. Stochastic Effects and Dose Responses
VII. Host Factors
VIII. Mechanisms of Radiation Carcinogenesis
IX. Combined Effects of Radiation and Other Agents
X. Conclusions
References
Postimplantation Defects in Development following Ionizing Irradiation
I. Introduction and Historical Review
II. Normal Sequence of Developmental Stages
III. Phenomenology of Developmental Disturbances in Mammals
IV. Dose-Response Relations and Modification of Effects
V. Mechanisms of Manifestation and Compensation of Effects
VI. Radiogenic Developmental Disturbances in Man
VII. Extrapolation from Animal Data to Radioprotection in Humans
References
Cultures of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos: A Model for Radiobiological Studies
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for the Culture of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos
III. Development of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos in Vivo and in Vitro
IV. Morphological Development after Irradiation
V. Cell Proliferation
VI. Cytogenetic Effects
VII. DNA Repair in Preimplantation Mouse Embryos
VIII. Conclusions
References
Research Issues for Radiation Protection for Man during Prolonged Spaceflight
I. Introduction
II. Space Radiation Environment
III. Response to Irradiation in Space
IV. Physiological Adaptation to Space
V. Enhancement of Radiation Syndromes
VI. Mitigation of Radiation Syndromes
VII. Summary
References
Chemical Protection against Ionizing Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Factors that Influence Radiosensitivity
III. Biochemical Mechanisms of Radioprotector Action
IV. Perspectives and Conclusions
References
Subseabed Disposal of High-Level Nuclear Wastes
I. Introduction
II. Radioactivity and Resulting Dose Rates in the Oceans
III. U.S. Subseabed Program Radiobiological Research
IV. Future Work
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 7th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281865