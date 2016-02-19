Advances in Radiation Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120354139, 9781483281865

Advances in Radiation Biology

1st Edition

Volume 13

Editors: John T. Lett
eBook ISBN: 9781483281865
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 1987
Page Count: 424
Description

Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 12, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of radiation biology. Environmental matters are continuing to produce surprises and remain sources of concern. The safe disposal of radioactive waste still is a major problem facing the nuclear power industry. A possible solution is discussed here. New information about the survivors from radiation exposure at Hiroshima and Nagasaki has emphasized the consequences of brain damage in the developing embryo, the importance of late radiation carcinogenesis, and the roles played by age and sex in human radiation responses. It also is prompting an increasing number of scientists involved in radiation protection to question the use of small animal models to quantify late radiation effects in humans. Contributions to this volume deal with experimental and other aspects of those problems.

Finally, increasing confirmation of the dose rate response for densely ionizing radiations has highlighted the hazard they pose to humans in the terrestrial and extraterrestrial environments. Therefore, the intention of agencies in the United States and elsewhere to generate better funded and more scientifically perspicacious programs of space radiation biology is welcome. Possible interests of the military in that regard are also considered.

Table of Contents


Preface

DNA Repair in Yeast: Genetic Control and Biological Consequences

I. Introduction

II. The Excision-Resynthesis Repair Process: The RAD3 Group

III. The Recombinational Repair Process: The RAD52 Group

IV. The Mutagenic Repair Pathway: The RAD6 Group

V. Inducible Repair Functions in Yeast?

VI. Conclusion

References

External Radiation Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Dose

III. Dose-Response Relationships

IV. Dose Rate and Fractionation

V. Quality Factors

VI. Stochastic Effects and Dose Responses

VII. Host Factors

VIII. Mechanisms of Radiation Carcinogenesis

IX. Combined Effects of Radiation and Other Agents

X. Conclusions

References

Postimplantation Defects in Development following Ionizing Irradiation

I. Introduction and Historical Review

II. Normal Sequence of Developmental Stages

III. Phenomenology of Developmental Disturbances in Mammals

IV. Dose-Response Relations and Modification of Effects

V. Mechanisms of Manifestation and Compensation of Effects

VI. Radiogenic Developmental Disturbances in Man

VII. Extrapolation from Animal Data to Radioprotection in Humans

References

Cultures of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos: A Model for Radiobiological Studies

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for the Culture of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos

III. Development of Preimplantation Mouse Embryos in Vivo and in Vitro

IV. Morphological Development after Irradiation

V. Cell Proliferation

VI. Cytogenetic Effects

VII. DNA Repair in Preimplantation Mouse Embryos

VIII. Conclusions

References

Research Issues for Radiation Protection for Man during Prolonged Spaceflight

I. Introduction

II. Space Radiation Environment

III. Response to Irradiation in Space

IV. Physiological Adaptation to Space

V. Enhancement of Radiation Syndromes

VI. Mitigation of Radiation Syndromes

VII. Summary

References

Chemical Protection against Ionizing Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Factors that Influence Radiosensitivity

III. Biochemical Mechanisms of Radioprotector Action

IV. Perspectives and Conclusions

References

Subseabed Disposal of High-Level Nuclear Wastes

I. Introduction

II. Radioactivity and Resulting Dose Rates in the Oceans

III. U.S. Subseabed Program Radiobiological Research

IV. Future Work

References

Index

About the Editor

John T. Lett

