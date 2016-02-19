Advances in Radiation Biology
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in radiation biology. The book contains six chapters and opens with a review some of the recent work bearing on the nature of the radicals produced in water and on the rates of some of the reactions of the radicals. It also comments on some of the applications of the radical model which have been made. These are followed by a chapter on the process of photosynthesis, covering light absorption and emission by pigments, electromagnetic energy transfer among and between pigment molecules, and the (physical) transfer and migration of electronic charge. Subsequent chapters deal with the effects of tritium irradiation on cells; the effects of small doses of ionizing radiation; the radiation chemical reactions of the amino acids; and the nature of temperature effects on enzyme inactivation by various radiations.
Recent Research on the Radiation Chemistry of Aqueous Solutions
I. Introduction
II. Descriptive Chemistry
III. Rate Constants
IV. The Diffusion Model of the Spur
V. Other Sources of Chemical Effects
VI. Some Uses of Rate Constants
References
Physical Mechanisms in Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Absorption and Emission of Light
III. The Transfer of Energy
IV. The Migration and Transfer of Electronic Charge
V. The Photochemistry of Chlorophyll in Solution
VI. The Primary Process of Photosynthesis
References
Effects of Intracellular Irradiation with Tritium
I. Physical Properties of Tritium
II. Tritiated Water
III. Tritiated Nucleic Acid Precursors
IV. Conclusions
References
Effects of Small Doses of Ionizing Radiations
I. The Concept of Small Doses and the Scope of the Present Survey
II. Cellular Radiation Effects: Cytological Lesions, Cell Death, and Growth Rate Changes
III. Biochemical Effects of Radiation
IV. Biophysical Radiation Effects
References
The Radiation Chemistry of Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Aliphatic Amino Acids
III. Aromatic and Heterocyclic Amino Acids
IV. Peptides
References
The Relative Roles of Ionization and Excitation Processes in the Radiation Inactivation of Enzymes
I. Introduction and Summary
II. Analysis of Data on the Effects of Temperature on Enzyme Inactivation Yields
III. Possible Interpretations of Temperature Enhancement of Inactivation
IV. The Nature of Interactions between "Ionizing" Radiations and Enzymes that May Initiate Inactivation
V. Experiments for Investigating the Processes Discussed Above
VI. Temperature Effects in More Complex Biological Systems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
296
English
© Academic Press 1964
1st January 1964
Academic Press
9781483282398