Advances in Radiation Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231204, 9781483282398

Advances in Radiation Biology

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Leroy G. Augenstein Ronald Mason Henry Quastler
eBook ISBN: 9781483282398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 296
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in radiation biology. The book contains six chapters and opens with a review some of the recent work bearing on the nature of the radicals produced in water and on the rates of some of the reactions of the radicals. It also comments on some of the applications of the radical model which have been made. These are followed by a chapter on the process of photosynthesis, covering light absorption and emission by pigments, electromagnetic energy transfer among and between pigment molecules, and the (physical) transfer and migration of electronic charge. Subsequent chapters deal with the effects of tritium irradiation on cells; the effects of small doses of ionizing radiation; the radiation chemical reactions of the amino acids; and the nature of temperature effects on enzyme inactivation by various radiations.

Contributors

Preface

Recent Research on the Radiation Chemistry of Aqueous Solutions

I. Introduction

II. Descriptive Chemistry

III. Rate Constants

IV. The Diffusion Model of the Spur

V. Other Sources of Chemical Effects

VI. Some Uses of Rate Constants

References

Physical Mechanisms in Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. The Absorption and Emission of Light

III. The Transfer of Energy

IV. The Migration and Transfer of Electronic Charge

V. The Photochemistry of Chlorophyll in Solution

VI. The Primary Process of Photosynthesis

References

Effects of Intracellular Irradiation with Tritium

I. Physical Properties of Tritium

II. Tritiated Water

III. Tritiated Nucleic Acid Precursors

IV. Conclusions

References

Effects of Small Doses of Ionizing Radiations

I. The Concept of Small Doses and the Scope of the Present Survey

II. Cellular Radiation Effects: Cytological Lesions, Cell Death, and Growth Rate Changes

III. Biochemical Effects of Radiation

IV. Biophysical Radiation Effects

References

The Radiation Chemistry of Amino Acids

I. Introduction

II. Aliphatic Amino Acids

III. Aromatic and Heterocyclic Amino Acids

IV. Peptides

References

The Relative Roles of Ionization and Excitation Processes in the Radiation Inactivation of Enzymes

I. Introduction and Summary

II. Analysis of Data on the Effects of Temperature on Enzyme Inactivation Yields

III. Possible Interpretations of Temperature Enhancement of Inactivation

IV. The Nature of Interactions between "Ionizing" Radiations and Enzymes that May Initiate Inactivation

V. Experiments for Investigating the Processes Discussed Above

VI. Temperature Effects in More Complex Biological Systems

References

Author Index

Subject Index


