Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 6
1st Edition
Serial Editors: M.L. Anson John Edsall Kenneth Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9780080581798
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1951
Page Count: 548
M.L. Anson Serial Editor
Continental Foods, Hoboken
John Edsall Serial Editor
Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts
Kenneth Bailey Serial Editor
University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England
