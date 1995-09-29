Advances in Protein Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342471, 9780080582207

Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 47

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: C.B. Anfinsen John Edsall Frederic Richards David Eisenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080582207
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342471
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th September 1995
Page Count: 458
Table of Contents

K.E. van Holde and K.I. Miller, Hemocyanins.

O.B. Ptitsyn, Molten Globule and Protein Folding.

T. Lazaridis, G. Archontis, and M. Karplus, Enthalpic Contribution to Protein Stability: Insights from Atom-Based Calculations and Statistical Mechanics.

G.I. Makhatadze and P.L. Privalov, Energetics of Protein Structure. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

From the Reviews of the Previous Volumes "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." -NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." -JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, and biophysics.

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582207
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342471

Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

C.B. Anfinsen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

John Edsall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Frederic Richards Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

David Eisenberg Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

