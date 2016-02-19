Advances in Protein Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342181, 9780080581910

Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: C.B. Anfinsen M. L. Anson John Edsall
eBook ISBN: 9780080581910
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
161.00
112.70
112.70
112.70
128.80
112.70
112.70
128.80
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581910

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C.B. Anfinsen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Arthritis and Metabolic Diseases

M. L. Anson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge, Massachusetts

John Edsall Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.