Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 18
1st Edition
Editors: C.B. Anfinsen M. L. Anson John Edsall
eBook ISBN: 9780080581910
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 334
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581910
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C.B. Anfinsen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Arthritis and Metabolic Diseases
M. L. Anson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge, Massachusetts
John Edsall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.