Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: The Eukaryotic Translation Initiation Factor 4E (eIF4E) as a Therapeutic Target for Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 eIF4E's Structure and Expression
- 3 eIF4E's Functions
- 4 eIF4E: A Therapeutic Target in Cancer
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Antitumor Lipids—Structure, Functions, and Medical Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Development of Antitumor Lipids
- 3 Combining ATLs with Other Anticancer Approaches
- 4 Structure of Antitumor Lipids
- 5 Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Effect
- 6 Anticancer Mechanism of Action
- 7 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Telomere Repeat-Binding Factor 2 Is Responsible for the Telomere Attachment to the Nuclear Membrane
- Abstract
- 1 Telomeres
- 2 Telomeres Protect Ends of Chromosomes
- 3 Shelterin: The Telomere-Specific Protein Complex
- 4 Telomeres Take Part in Chromatin Organization
- 5 Structure of the Telomere-Binding Protein TRF2
- 6 TRF2 Is Tightly Bound to the NE
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Alterations in Gene Expression in Depression: Prospects for Personalize Patient Treatment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Etiology of Depression—A Brief Summary
- 3 Mechanisms of Action of Antidepressant Treatments
- 4 Altering Gene Expression Levels in Depression
- 5 Profiling Expression Pattern of Depression-Related Genes as a Tool for Correct Diagnosing and Personalized Patient Treatment
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Five: Evolution and Coevolution of PRC2 Genes in Vertebrates and Mammals
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Results
- 3 Discussion
- 4 Methods
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Quartz-Crystal Microbalance (QCM) for Public Health: An Overview of Its Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biosensors and Nanosensors
- 3 Quartz-Crystal Microbalance
- 4 Bacteria and QCM: A New Strategy for Detecting Microbial Population
- 5 QCM and Nosocomial Infections
- 6 Bacteria and QCM: Role in Monitoring Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Drug Resistance
- 7 Influenza Virus and Other Respiratory Viruses
- 8 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- 9 Invasive Diseases
- 10 Tropical and Tropical Neglected Diseases
- 11 Cancer
- 12 Chronic Degenerative Diseases
- 13 Occupational Hygiene
- 14 Water Safety
- 15 Veterinary Public Health
- 16 Food Hygiene
- 17 Environmental Monitoring
- 18 Biohazards and Bioterrorism
- 19 Homeland Security
- 20 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven: Porous Alumina as a Promising Biomaterial for Public Health
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Porous Alumina for Microbiology: From Germ Culture to High-Throughout Microbiology
- 3 Porous Alumina-Based Biosensors for Pathogen Detection
- 4 Porous Alumina ant its Antimicrobial Properties
- 5 Food Production and Manipulation
- 6 Food Safety Assurance
- 7 Water Safety Assurance
- 8 Environmental Monitoring
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Eight: Human Papillomavirus Vaccine: State of the Art and Future Perspectives
- Abstract
- 1 Human Papillomavirus
- 2 Genome
- 3 Proteome
- 4 L1 Protein
- 5 L2 Protein
- 6 E1 Protein
- 7 E2 Protein
- 8 E3 Protein
- 9 E4 Protein
- 10 E5 Oncoprotein
- 11 E6 Oncoprotein
- 12 E7 Oncoprotein
- 13 E8/E8ˆE2C Protein
- 14 HPV Life Cycle
- 15 An Overview of the Current Technologies Used for Vaccines Production
- 16 Virus-Like Particles Based Vaccines
- 17 Plant-Based Vaccines
- 18 Recombinant-Based Vaccines
- 19 Prophylactic and Therapeutic Vaccines
- 20 Currently Available Prophylactic Vaccines
- 21 Future Generation Prophylactic Vaccines
- 22 Therapeutic Vaccines
- 23 Further Combined Strategies
- 24 Conclusions
- Chapter Nine: SHOPIN: Semantic Homogeneity Optimization in Protein Interaction Networks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
Description
The Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is an essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry.
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK