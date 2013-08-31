Advances in Powder Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094209, 9780857098900

Advances in Powder Metallurgy

1st Edition

Properties, Processing and Applications

Editors: Isaac Chang Yuyuan Zhao
eBook ISBN: 9780857098900
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094209
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2013
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Metals and Surface Engineering

Part I: Forming and shaping of metal powders

Chapter 1: Advances in atomisation techniques for the formation of metal powders

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Atomisation techniques

1.3 Problems and advances in gas atomisation

1.4 Problems and advances in water atomisation

1.5 Centrifugal atomisation

1.5.2 Other non-ferrous powders

1.6 Other atomisation techniques

1.7 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Forming metal powders by electrolysis

Abstract:

2.1 Background of electrometallurgy and powder metallurgy

2.2 Principle and main technological prospects for the FFC Cambridge process

2.3 Production of metal powders by the FFC Cambridge process

2.4 Direct route from oxide precursors to alloyed powders

2.5 Conclusions and future trends

2.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 3: Mechanochemical synthesis of nanocrystalline metal powders

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Mechanochemical processing

3.3 The process

3.4 Grain size and process variables

3.5 Displacement reactions

3.6 Consolidation

3.7 Powder contamination

3.8 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Plasma synthesis of metal nanopowders

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Potential benefits and applications of metal nanopowders

4.3 Electrical arc discharge synthesis of metal nanopowders

4.4 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Warm compaction of metallic powders

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Warm compaction process

5.3 Properties of warm compacted parts

5.4 Materials and applications

5.5 Future trends and concluding remarks

Chapter 6: Developments in metal injection moulding (MIM)

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to metal injection moulding

6.2 Powders for metal injection moulding

6.3 Binders for metal injection moulding

6.4 Mixing and feedstock analysis

6.5 Injection moulding

6.6 Binder removal (debinding)

6.7 Sintering

6.8 Post-sintering

6.9 Applications and design

6.10 Conclusion

Part II: Materials and properties

Chapter 7: Advanced powder metallurgy steel alloys

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Composition of advanced pressed and sintered steel components

7.3 Manufacturing routes for sintered steel components

7.4 Properties, microstructures and typical products

7.5 Powder injection moulded steel components

7.6 Powder metallurgy tool steels

7.7 Trends in ferrous powder metallurgy

7.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Powder metallurgy of titanium alloys

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powders

8.3 Near net shapes

8.4 Additive layer manufacturing and powder injection molding

8.5 Spraying and research-based processes

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Metal-based composite powders

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metal-based composite powder production

9.3 Copper- and aluminium-based composite powder systems

9.4 Other metal-based composite powders

9.5 Applications

9.6 Future trends

Chapter 10: Porous metals: foams and sponges

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Powder processing: partial sintering and space holders

10.3 Powder processing: gas entrapment and additive layer manufacturing

10.4 Properties of porous metals

10.5 Prediction of porous metal properties

10.6 Future perspectives

Chapter 11: Evolution of microstructure in ferrous and non-ferrous materials

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Metallographic preparation techniques for powder metallurgy products

11.3 Microstructures of ferrous powder metallurgy materials

11.4 Non-ferrous materials

11.5 Trends in microstructures of powder metallurgy products

11.6 Acknowledgements

Part III: Manufacturing and densification of powder metallurgy components

Chapter 12: Microwave sintering of metal powders

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction and background

12.2 Sintering of metallic powders

12.3 Bulk metal processing

12.4 Microwave–metal interaction: mechanism(s)

12.5 Future trends

Chapter 13: Joining processes for powder metallurgy parts

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Welding processes for powder metallurgy parts

13.3 Other joining processes for powder metallurgy parts

13.4 Discussion

13.5 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Process optimization in component manufacturing

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Formal optimization

14.3 Optimization in the die compaction process

14.4 Powder injection moulding optimization

14.5 Sintering optimization

14.6 Design optimization of steady-state conduction

14.7 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Non-destructive evaluation of powder metallurgy parts

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Need and incentive for NDT

15.3 Problem/approach concept

15.4 Quality control by digital radiographic (DR) inspection in production

15.5 Challenges in relation to the state-of-the-art

15.6 Real-time on-line powder metallurgy parts inspection

15.7 Prior art in relation to radiography of particulate matter and near net-shape parts

15.8 Summary

Chapter 16: Fatigue and fracture of powder metallurgy steels

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Fracture behavior

16.3 Fatigue behavior

16.4 Residual stress effects on fatigue

16.5 Constitutive behavior of microstructural constituents

16.6 Summary

16.7 Acknowledgments

Part IV: Applications

Chapter 17: Automotive applications of powder metallurgy

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Powder metallurgy parts

17.3 Materials

17.4 Innovative powder metallurgy products

17.5 Emerging trends

17.6 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Applications of powder metallurgy in biomaterials

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Challenges of powder metallurgy biomaterials

18.3 Production of powder metallurgy biomaterials

18.4 Specific properties of powdered titanium and titanium alloy biomaterials

18.5 Specific properties of other powder metallurgy biomaterials

18.6 Case studies

18.7 Conclusions and future trends

18.8 Further reading

Chapter 19: Applications of powder metallurgy to cutting tools

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Tool design and composition

19.3 Diamond tool fabrication

19.4 Application of powder metallurgy diamond tools

19.5 Latest trends and developments

Index

Description

Powder metallurgy (PM) is a popular metal forming technology used to produce dense and precision components. Different powder and component forming routes can be used to create an end product with specific properties for a particular application or industry. Advances in powder metallurgy explores a range of materials and techniques used for powder metallurgy and the use of this technology across a variety of application areas.

Part one discusses the forming and shaping of metal powders and includes chapters on atomisation techniques, electrolysis and plasma synthesis of metallic nanopowders. Part two goes on to highlight specific materials and their properties including advanced powdered steel alloys, porous metals and titanium alloys. Part three reviews the manufacture and densification of PM components and explores joining techniques, process optimisation in powder component manufacturing and non-destructive evaluation of PM parts. Finally, part four focusses on the applications of PM in the automotive industry and the use of PM in the production of cutting tools and biomaterials.

Advances in powder metallurgy is a standard reference for structural engineers and component manufacturers in the metal forming industry, professionals working in industries that use PM components and academics with a research interest in the field.

Key Features

  • Discusses the forming and shaping of metal powders and includes chapters on atomisation techniques
  • Highlights specific materials and their properties including advanced powdered steel alloys, porous metals and titanium alloys
  • Reviews the manufacture and densification of PM components and explores joining techniques

Readership

Postgraduate students in materials science, metallurgy, process engineering courses; Those in the diamond tool, aerospace, chemical processing, automotive, additive layer manufacturing industries

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098900
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094209

About the Editors

Isaac Chang Editor

Dr Isaac Chang is Head of Education at the School of Metallurgy and Materials, University of Birmingham, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham

Yuyuan Zhao Editor

Dr Yuyuan Zhao is Reader in Materials Engineering at the School of Engineering, University of Liverpool, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, UK

