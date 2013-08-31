Advances in Powder Metallurgy
1st Edition
Properties, Processing and Applications
Contributor contact details
Part I: Forming and shaping of metal powders
Chapter 1: Advances in atomisation techniques for the formation of metal powders
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Atomisation techniques
1.3 Problems and advances in gas atomisation
1.4 Problems and advances in water atomisation
1.5 Centrifugal atomisation
1.5.2 Other non-ferrous powders
1.6 Other atomisation techniques
1.7 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Forming metal powders by electrolysis
Abstract:
2.1 Background of electrometallurgy and powder metallurgy
2.2 Principle and main technological prospects for the FFC Cambridge process
2.3 Production of metal powders by the FFC Cambridge process
2.4 Direct route from oxide precursors to alloyed powders
2.5 Conclusions and future trends
2.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 3: Mechanochemical synthesis of nanocrystalline metal powders
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Mechanochemical processing
3.3 The process
3.4 Grain size and process variables
3.5 Displacement reactions
3.6 Consolidation
3.7 Powder contamination
3.8 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Plasma synthesis of metal nanopowders
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Potential benefits and applications of metal nanopowders
4.3 Electrical arc discharge synthesis of metal nanopowders
4.4 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Warm compaction of metallic powders
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Warm compaction process
5.3 Properties of warm compacted parts
5.4 Materials and applications
5.5 Future trends and concluding remarks
Chapter 6: Developments in metal injection moulding (MIM)
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to metal injection moulding
6.2 Powders for metal injection moulding
6.3 Binders for metal injection moulding
6.4 Mixing and feedstock analysis
6.5 Injection moulding
6.6 Binder removal (debinding)
6.7 Sintering
6.8 Post-sintering
6.9 Applications and design
6.10 Conclusion
Part II: Materials and properties
Chapter 7: Advanced powder metallurgy steel alloys
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Composition of advanced pressed and sintered steel components
7.3 Manufacturing routes for sintered steel components
7.4 Properties, microstructures and typical products
7.5 Powder injection moulded steel components
7.6 Powder metallurgy tool steels
7.7 Trends in ferrous powder metallurgy
7.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Powder metallurgy of titanium alloys
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Powders
8.3 Near net shapes
8.4 Additive layer manufacturing and powder injection molding
8.5 Spraying and research-based processes
8.6 Future trends
8.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Metal-based composite powders
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Metal-based composite powder production
9.3 Copper- and aluminium-based composite powder systems
9.4 Other metal-based composite powders
9.5 Applications
9.6 Future trends
Chapter 10: Porous metals: foams and sponges
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Powder processing: partial sintering and space holders
10.3 Powder processing: gas entrapment and additive layer manufacturing
10.4 Properties of porous metals
10.5 Prediction of porous metal properties
10.6 Future perspectives
Chapter 11: Evolution of microstructure in ferrous and non-ferrous materials
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Metallographic preparation techniques for powder metallurgy products
11.3 Microstructures of ferrous powder metallurgy materials
11.4 Non-ferrous materials
11.5 Trends in microstructures of powder metallurgy products
11.6 Acknowledgements
Part III: Manufacturing and densification of powder metallurgy components
Chapter 12: Microwave sintering of metal powders
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction and background
12.2 Sintering of metallic powders
12.3 Bulk metal processing
12.4 Microwave–metal interaction: mechanism(s)
12.5 Future trends
Chapter 13: Joining processes for powder metallurgy parts
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Welding processes for powder metallurgy parts
13.3 Other joining processes for powder metallurgy parts
13.4 Discussion
13.5 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Process optimization in component manufacturing
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Formal optimization
14.3 Optimization in the die compaction process
14.4 Powder injection moulding optimization
14.5 Sintering optimization
14.6 Design optimization of steady-state conduction
14.7 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Non-destructive evaluation of powder metallurgy parts
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Need and incentive for NDT
15.3 Problem/approach concept
15.4 Quality control by digital radiographic (DR) inspection in production
15.5 Challenges in relation to the state-of-the-art
15.6 Real-time on-line powder metallurgy parts inspection
15.7 Prior art in relation to radiography of particulate matter and near net-shape parts
15.8 Summary
Chapter 16: Fatigue and fracture of powder metallurgy steels
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Fracture behavior
16.3 Fatigue behavior
16.4 Residual stress effects on fatigue
16.5 Constitutive behavior of microstructural constituents
16.6 Summary
16.7 Acknowledgments
Part IV: Applications
Chapter 17: Automotive applications of powder metallurgy
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Powder metallurgy parts
17.3 Materials
17.4 Innovative powder metallurgy products
17.5 Emerging trends
17.6 Conclusions
Chapter 18: Applications of powder metallurgy in biomaterials
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Challenges of powder metallurgy biomaterials
18.3 Production of powder metallurgy biomaterials
18.4 Specific properties of powdered titanium and titanium alloy biomaterials
18.5 Specific properties of other powder metallurgy biomaterials
18.6 Case studies
18.7 Conclusions and future trends
18.8 Further reading
Chapter 19: Applications of powder metallurgy to cutting tools
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Tool design and composition
19.3 Diamond tool fabrication
19.4 Application of powder metallurgy diamond tools
19.5 Latest trends and developments
Index
Powder metallurgy (PM) is a popular metal forming technology used to produce dense and precision components. Different powder and component forming routes can be used to create an end product with specific properties for a particular application or industry. Advances in powder metallurgy explores a range of materials and techniques used for powder metallurgy and the use of this technology across a variety of application areas.
Part one discusses the forming and shaping of metal powders and includes chapters on atomisation techniques, electrolysis and plasma synthesis of metallic nanopowders. Part two goes on to highlight specific materials and their properties including advanced powdered steel alloys, porous metals and titanium alloys. Part three reviews the manufacture and densification of PM components and explores joining techniques, process optimisation in powder component manufacturing and non-destructive evaluation of PM parts. Finally, part four focusses on the applications of PM in the automotive industry and the use of PM in the production of cutting tools and biomaterials.
Advances in powder metallurgy is a standard reference for structural engineers and component manufacturers in the metal forming industry, professionals working in industries that use PM components and academics with a research interest in the field.
Postgraduate students in materials science, metallurgy, process engineering courses; Those in the diamond tool, aerospace, chemical processing, automotive, additive layer manufacturing industries
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st August 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098900
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094209
Isaac Chang Editor
Dr Isaac Chang is Head of Education at the School of Metallurgy and Materials, University of Birmingham, UK.
University of Birmingham
Yuyuan Zhao Editor
Dr Yuyuan Zhao is Reader in Materials Engineering at the School of Engineering, University of Liverpool, UK.
University of Liverpool, UK