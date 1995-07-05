Advances in Plant Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120337118, 9780080526782

Advances in Plant Pathology, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Andrews Inez Tommerup
eBook ISBN: 9780080526782
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th July 1995
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

A. Hamblin, The Concept of Agricultural Sustainability.

W.M. Denevan, Prehistoric Agricultural Methods as Models for Sustainability.

S.R. Gliessman, Sustainable Agriculture: An Agroecological Perspective.

M.E. Leggett and S.C. Gleddie, Developing Biofertilizer and Biocontrol Agents that Meet Farmers' Expectations.

J.K.M. Brown, Pathogens' Responses to the Management of Disease Resistance Genes.

A.P. Maloney, Three Sources for Non-chemical Management of Plant Disease: Towards an Ecological Framework.

J.K. Scott, Classical Biological Control of Plant Pathogens.

R. McSorley and L.W. Duncan, Economic Thresholds and Nematode Management.

J.C. Sutton, Evaluation of Micro-organismsfor Biocontrol: Botrytis cinerea and Strawberry, A Case Study.

M.A. Altieri, Biodiversity and Biocontrol: Lessons from Insect Pest Management.

B.J. Deverall, Plant Protection Using Natural Defence Systems of Plants.

C.E. Pankhurst and J.M. Lynch, The Role of Soil Microbiology in Sustainable Intensive Agriculture.

J.W. Bentley, J. Castano-Zapata, and K.L. Andrews, World Integrated Pathogen and Pest Management and Sustainable Agriculture in the Developing World.

P.F. Cannonand D.L. Hawksworth, The Diversity of Fungi Associated with Vascular Plants: the Known, the Unknown and the Need to Bridge the Knowledge Gap.

C. Harwood, Adventures of a Rose Pathologist. Subject Index.

Description

This volume focuses on issues of plant pathology and sustainability, such as short term economic plans versus long term economic visions in farming and forestry. The book also deals with the complex biological interactions governing success in minimizing pest or pathogen damage by biological or chemical strategies, benefits and costs to the producer, consequences for the environment of management options, and the challenge of defining useful farm or forest indicatorsof sustainable practices.

Readership

Researchers, teachers, postgraduate and undergraduate students of plant pathology, biology, and agricultural science.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526782

Reviews

@qu:"The two editors... have both made important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." @source:--PLANT PATHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Andrews Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.

Inez Tommerup Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Centre for Mediterranean Agricultural Research, Perth, Australia

