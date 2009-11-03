Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Ion Permeability of Membranes: From Lipid Bilayers to Biological Membranes
Ingolf Bernhardt, J. Clive Ellory, John S. Gibson, and Robert J. Wilkins
2. Shape Transformations of Amphiphilic Membranes
W.T. Gozdz
3. Membrane Nanotubes in Urothelial Cell Line T24
Marusa Lokar, Sarka Perutkova, Veronika Kralj-Iglic, Ales Iglic, and Peter Veranic
4. Cytoskeletal Control of Red Blood Cell Shape: Theory and Practice of Vesicle Formation
N. Gov, J. Cluitmans, P. Sens, and G.J.C.G.M. Bosman
5. Lipid Membranes as Tools in Nanotoxicity Studies
Damjana Drobne and Veronika Kralj-Iglic
6. Structure and Function of Biomembranes and Membrane Phospholipids of Rat Salivary Glands: Properties of Liposome- and Plasma Membrane-Induced Membrane Fusion and Consequent Amylase Release from Isolated Secretory Granules
Yasunaga Kameyama
7. Influenza A M2: Channel or Transporter?
David D. Busath
Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 10, continues to include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering the main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results in this exciting multidisciplinary field of their own research group.
Many of the contributors working in both fields over many decades were in close collaboration with the late Prof. H. Ti Tien, the founding editor of this book series. There are also chapters written by some of the younger generation of scientists included in this series. This volume keeps in mind the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.
- Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
- Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from both theoretical and experimental perspectives
- Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists
Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers
No. of pages: 206
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 3rd November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888668
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748232
About the Editors
A. Leitmannova Liu Editor
Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, USA
Ales Iglic Editor
Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia