Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 17

Chapter One. Marin Mitov Lectures: Measuring the Bending Elasticity of Lipid Bilayers

1 Introduction

2 Calculating the Curvatures

3 Volume, Area, and Free Elastic Energy of a Quasi-spherical Vesicle

4 Experimental Quantities

5 Closer to the Reality

6 Formation of Giant Lipid Vesicles

7 Experimental Setup: Stroboscopic Illumination Module

8 Data Processing

9 Conclusion

Chapter Two. Formation of Curved Membranes and Membrane Fusion Processes Studied by Synchrotron X-ray-Scattering Techniques

1 Introduction

2 Synchrotron Light for Membrane Response Analysis

3 Bending and Packing in Curved Membrane Systems

4 Membrane Fusion

5 The Lamellar to Primitive Cubic Phase Transition

6 The Lamellar to Gyroid Cubic Phase Transition

7 The Lamellar to Inverse Hexagonal Phase Transition

8 Conclusion and Perspectives

Chapter Three. Overview of a Quest for Bending Elasticity Measurement

1 Introduction

2 From GUV Fluctuations to Bending Elasticity Measurements

3 Conclusion

Chapter Four. Extracting Interaction Parameters and Intrinsic Properties of Membrane from Correlations of Giant Vesicle Shape Fluctuations

1 Introduction

2 From the Shape Deformations of Lipid Bilayers to the Flickering Technique

3 Material and Methods

4 Extracting Material Parameters from Membrane Conformational Correlation Functions

5 Outlook

Chapter Five. Lipid Bilayers and Membranes: Material Properties

1 Introduction

2 Material Constants of Bilayers and Membranes: Overview and Discussion of Experimental Data

3 Concluding Remarks

Chapter Six. Interaction of Polylysines with the Surface of Lipid Membranes: The Electrostatic and Structural Aspects

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Electrokinetic Measurements in the Liposome Suspension

4 BP of Membranes

5 PL Adsorption at the Lipid Monolayers

6 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry of Liposomes in the Presence of PL

7 AFM of PLs at the Surface of Bilayer

8 Interaction of Lysine with Lipid Membranes

9 Lysine at the Membrane Surface: Analysis by MD

10 Speculations on PL Interaction with Lipid Bilayers

Chapter Seven. Developing Cell-Scale Biomimetic Systems: A Tool for Understanding Membrane Organization and Its Implication in Membrane-Associated Pathological Processes

1 Concept of Membrane Rafts and Their Cellular Functions

2 Cell-Scale Biomimetic Systems as a Tool to Study Membrane Organization and Functioning

3 Effect of Sphingolipids on the Formation of Membrane Domains and Their Morphology in Biomimetic Systems

4 Visualization of Enzyme Activity in Biomimetic Systems

5 Conclusions and Biological Implications

Chapter Eight. Carotenoid–Lipid Interactions

1 Introduction

2 Characteristics of Carotenoids

3 Model Membranes

4 Methods of Investigation

5 Carotenoid–Lipid Interactions

Chapter Nine. Theory of Phase Transitions: From Magnets to Biomembranes

1 Introduction

2 Phase Transitions and Statistical Mechanics

3 Theory of Phase Transitions

4 Effects of the Interaction Potential on the Transition

5 Application to Biomembranes

Chapter Ten. Interaction of Cadmium and Mercury Ions with Bilayer Lipid Membranes Containing Channels

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusion

Chapter Eleven. High-Resolution Solid-State NMR of Lipid Membranes

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Considerations

3 Applications

4 Other Applications and New Directions

5 Summary

Chapter Twelve. Thermal Fluctuations of Phospholipid Vesicles Studied by Monte Carlo Simulations

1 Introduction

2 Thermal Fluctuations and Elasticity in Two Dimensions

3 Thermal Fluctuations and Elasticity in Three Dimensions

4 Discussion

